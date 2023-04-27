Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US State Pennsylvania announces Diwali as official holiday

    Two senators from Pennsylvania, Greg Rothman and Nikil Saval, submitted the bill to recognize Diwali as a state holiday in February of this year. 
     

    US State Pennsylvania announces Diwali as official holiday anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    Pennsylvania: The American state of Pennsylvania has declared the festival Diwali to be a national holiday. Senator Nikil Saval tweeted on Wednesday that the state House had approved a bill declaring Diwali as an official holiday. 

    Also read: The Kerala Story: Journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film

    "The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill," Senator Nikil Saval wrote on Twitter.

    Two senators from Pennsylvania, Greg Rothman and Nikil Saval, submitted the bill to recognize Diwali as a state holiday in February of this year. 

    “Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District,” Rothman said in a statement.

    “Recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity," he said.

    In Pennsylvania, there are more than 600,000 Asian Americans, with Indian Americans constituting the largest subgroup, according to India American Impact. Every year, the state's almost 200,000 Indian Americans celebrate Diwali in opulence and splendor. 

    “Every year, Diwali’s festival of light and connection is celebrated at temples, houses of worship, and community centres across our Commonwealth,” said Senator Saval. 

    “Our Commonwealth’s official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion to the thousands of Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection each year: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter,” Saval said.

    The Festival of Lights was first observed in the White House in 2002, and in 2007 it received formal recognition from the US government. Since that time, the Indian community has celebrated Diwali on a large scale throughout the US. 

    To make the celebration a nationwide holiday, the US government even submitted the Diwali Day Act in 2021. 

    Also read: India reports 9,355 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours, sees dip in new infections
     

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lets finish the job Joe Biden launches re election bid for 2024 US Presidential polls watch video gcw

    'Let's finish the job': Joe Biden launches re-election bid for 2024 US Presidential polls

    Bizarre California woman explains why she got her tongue split; opens up about life after modification snt

    Bizarre! California woman explains why she got her tongue split; opens up about life after modification

    What the leaked US documents tell us about Ukraine War

    What the leaked US documents tell us about Ukraine War

    mississippi SHOCKING 19-year-woman arrested for alleged sex with a dog; could face 10 years in prison snt

    SHOCKING: 19-year-woman arrested for alleged sex with a dog; could face 10 years in prison

    Delhi Police nab wanted gangster in Mexico with FBI's help

    Delhi Police nab wanted gangster in Mexico with FBI's help

    Recent Stories

    Congress files police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'riots in Karnataka' remark AJR

    Congress files police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'riots in Karnataka' remark

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss snt

    IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more vma

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more

    Kerala govt moves High Court seeking maximum punishment for convicts in Attappadi Madhu lynching case anr

    Kerala govt moves High Court seeking maximum punishment for convicts in Attappadi Madhu lynching case

    football premier league Ballon d'Or loading Fans laud 'hunting' Haaland after Manchester City thrash EPL title rivals Arsenal snt

    'Ballon d'Or loading': Fans laud 'hunting' Haaland after Man City thrash EPL title rivals Arsenal

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon