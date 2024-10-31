US Elections 2024: Donald Trump rides garbage truck, says 'in honour of Kamala, Biden'

Donald Trump used a garbage truck as a prop in Wisconsin, seemingly in response to President Biden's controversial remarks about Trump supporters. The incident stemmed from a Trump rally speaker calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," which led to a back-and-forth between the campaigns.

Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck Wednesday as the White House campaign was forced off-piste by muddled remarks from President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Harris had intended to use the day to elaborate on her "closing argument" from the previous week, which she presented at a large rally in Washington the night before, but she ended up rejecting Biden's comment that seemed to call Trump supporters "garbage."

Trump, who, in contrast to Harris, has lately referred to his political rivals as "garbage" in public, was able to take advantage of the blunder with a photo opportunity, getting inside a garbage truck at a Wisconsin airport and fielding questions from media.

The spat began over the weekend when a Trump rally warm-up speaker referred to Puerto Rico, a US commonwealth, as "a floating island of garbage," making the Republican campaign immediately defensive.

"How do you feel about my trash truck? From the truck's cabin, Trump declared, "This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." Later, while still sporting his high-visibility jacket, Trump continued, "You can't be president if you hate the American people, which I believe they do."

His remark calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" drew the ire of Democrats and prominent Latinos who comprise a major voting group, especially from Puerto Rico, in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

"I love Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico loves me," Trump said from the garbage truck. "I hope you enjoyed this garbage truck. Thank you very much," Trump said as he ended his conversation with the reporters

