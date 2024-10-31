Intelligent men make better romantic partners, less likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction, study finds

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Oakland University have revealed that men with higher cognitive abilities are not only better at resolving relationship issues but are also less likely to exhibit abusive or controlling behaviors.

The study, led by Dr. Gavin Vance and his team, delved into the connections between intelligence and relationship quality among 202 men in long-term heterosexual partnerships. Through a battery of cognitive tasks and detailed surveys, they identified that men with higher intelligence exhibit a suite of positive traits, including increased impulse control, superior problem-solving abilities, and a stronger capacity to anticipate the consequences of their actions. These qualities contribute to what the researchers describe as "healthier relationships."

According to Daily Mail, men with lower cognitive abilities, on the other hand, were found to display a troubling array of negative behaviors—ranging from verbal insults and coercion to heightened tendencies for jealousy and control. "Psychopathic traits are positively associated with abusive behaviors in intimate relationships and greater desire for power is associated with lower satisfaction, investment, and commitment in romantic relationships," the researchers noted in their paper, published in Personality and Individual Differences.

In one of the study's more surprising findings, higher intelligence also correlated with a reduced likelihood of erectile dysfunction. Participants were asked direct questions regarding their ability to achieve and maintain an erection, uncovering that men with stronger cognitive abilities faced fewer issues in this area, compared to their lower-scoring counterparts.

This may be partly because certain traits linked with low intelligence—like jealousy and aggression—might exacerbate this condition. Though the researchers did not pinpoint the exact cause, they suggest that the same impulse control and focus that aid in healthy relationships might also contribute to better physical intimacy.

