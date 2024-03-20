Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gaza and Haiti face imminent Famine threat, warns experts: Understanding the crisis

    Gaza and Haiti teeter on the brink of famine, with millions at risk due to ongoing conflicts and governmental instability. The looming crisis highlights the urgent need for global intervention to address food insecurity and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

    Gaza and Haiti face imminent Famine threat, warns experts: Understanding the crisis
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    In two critical global hotspots, Gaza and Haiti, the risk of famine looms large, threatening hundreds of thousands of lives. Experts and aid organizations sound the alarm about the catastrophic hunger crisis fueled by ongoing conflicts and governmental instability in the respective region.

    The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has pushed nearly every resident to the brink of food insecurity. A staggering 1.1 million people, constituting half of Gaza's population, are expected to experience severe hunger in the coming weeks. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warns that without immediate access to essential supplies and an end to hostilities, famine could strike Gaza between mid-March and May.

    Haiti's Vulnerability

    In Haiti, a country grappling with gang violence targeting key government institutions, approximately 1.4 million people teeter on the edge of famine. Over 4 million Haitians urgently require food assistance according to aid groups.

    Understanding Famine

    Famine, categorized as Phase 5 by the IPC, signifies the absolute inaccessibility of food to a population segment, leading to potential short-term deaths. It manifests when households lack food severely, children suffer acute malnutrition, and daily mortality rates due to starvation or malnutrition-related diseases reach alarming levels.

    Before these crises escalated, Gaza and Haiti were already grappling with high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. The vulnerable populations, including children under five, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with health issues, face the gravest risks.

    Implications of Famine Declaration

    If declared, famine by top UN officials would draw global attention to these crises, although it wouldn't impose binding obligations on member states.

    The escalating hunger crises in Gaza and Haiti underscore the pressing need for immediate humanitarian action, cessation of hostilities, and sustained efforts to address the root causes of food insecurity.

    The imminent threat of famine in Gaza and Haiti reflects not just food shortages but also underlying socio-political challenges. Urgent and coordinated international efforts are important to avert the humanitarian catastrophe.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
