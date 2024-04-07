French national arrested for smoking, defecating on Paris-Mumbai flight; check details

Upon touchdown around 10 am, airport ground crew had already been alerted to an unruly passenger on board. Security personnel were strategically stationed at the arrival gate, prepared to intervene.

A 36-year-old French national was arrested on Thursday (April 4) by Sahar Police for alleged misconduct aboard a Paris-Mumbai flight. Gautier Henri Broux is accused of smoking during the flight and defecating on his seat, prompting swift action upon landing at Mumbai's airport.

"The crew told us that he had not only smoked while the flight was mid-air but also defecated on his seat. After getting him a security clearance, we brought him to the Sahar police," security personnel reported.

Citing statements from crew members, authorities took action under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to rash acts endangering the lives or safety of others, along with relevant sections of the Aircraft Act, 1936.

