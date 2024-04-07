Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi terms Owaisi-challenger Madhavi Latha's Aap Ki Adalat episode exceptional, urges everyone to watch it

    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 7) extended praise to Madhavi Latha, a BJP candidate contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Hyderabad constituency. PM Modi's praises were prompted by Latha's notable appearance on the popular television program 'Aap Ki Adalat,' where she articulated her views with clarity and passion.

    Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Madhavi Latha Ji, your 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode is exceptional. You've made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you."

    'Paid extra 1k for this': Passenger gets broken window seat on Air India flight, airline responds (WATCH)

    During her appearance on the show, Latha confidently predicted a defeat for AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, her opponent in the electoral battle, by a significant margin of 1,50,000 votes. She alleged that Owaisi's stronghold was supported by a substantial number of counterfeit votes, accusing him of manipulating the electoral process.

    "Owaisi has 6,20,000 bogus votes. If you type one EPIC number on the EC website, you may find the same voter ID in two places. In Charminar area alone, he has 1,60,000 bogus votes," Latha asserted.

    Highlighting the disparities within the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Latha lamented the lack of development and opportunities, despite the city's reputation as a hub of technological advancement. She cited instances of social injustice, including the recent incident of a Muslim girl being reportedly sold to a 70-year-old Arab man.

    "In a survey by Nasscom, it came out that 3 lakh IT jobs were created in India last year and over 1 lakh were in Hyderabad. But not even 2-3% of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency got those jobs," Latha remarked.

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest sparks nationwide fast; Congregation at Jantar Mantar, Khatkar Kalan

    Expressing gratitude for her nomination by the BJP, Latha stressed the transparent and meritocratic nature of her selection. She praised Modi for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to inclusive governance.

    "I have been doing charitable work for the last 20 years. Sitting in Delhi, without knowing me, he felt that I could give a fight to Asad Ji (Owaisi) and he gave me the ticket. What more transparent politics can be like this?" Latha further said.

