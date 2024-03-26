Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Daylight aerial drone footages reveal extent of damage (WATCH)

Stunning aerial footages captured in the daylight on Tuesday morning unveiled the sheer magnitude of devastation inflicted upon Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River, following a catastrophic collision with a towering container ship.

Stunning aerial footages captured in the daylight on Tuesday morning unveiled the sheer magnitude of devastation inflicted upon Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River, following a catastrophic collision with a towering container ship. The aftermath of this collision has sent shockwaves through Baltimore and the maritime community, prompting urgent assessments and raising profound concerns about infrastructure safety.

The video footage paints a stark picture of destruction, revealing a sizable section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge crumbled into the river below. The once-proud structure, a vital artery for transportation in the region, now lies in ruins, its steel girders twisted and broken, testament to the force of impact inflicted by the container ship.

Authorities are scrambling to ascertain the full extent of the damage and to conduct rescue operations amidst the chaos. Aerial views capture the scale of the emergency response, with rescue teams mobilizing to search for potential survivors amidst the wreckage and the turbulent waters of the Patapsco River.

Two people were rescued from the waters under the Francis Scott Key Bridge, one in serious condition, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace. He added that authorities “may be looking for upwards of seven people” but said that number could change. It was not clear if the two rescued were included in the seven.

The cause behind the cargo ship's collision with the bridge remained unclear, occurring well before the bustling morning commute, marking what officials described as an evolving mass casualty incident in a significant American city just beyond Washington's borders.

The vessel collided with one of the bridge's supports, resulting in the structure fracturing and collapsing at multiple junctures, plunging swiftly into the water—a harrowing sight captured on video and swiftly disseminated across social media platforms. Concurrently, the ship ignited, emitting dense plumes of black smoke into the air.

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, calling it “an unthinkable tragedy.”

The river flows toward the Port of Baltimore, a pivotal shipping hub along the East Coast. Erected in 1977, the bridge bears the name of the author of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Synergy Marine Group, the owner and manager of the vessel known as the Dali, verified that the ship collided with a pillar of the bridge at approximately 1:30 a.m., with two pilots at the helm. The company confirmed the safety of all crew members, including the pilots, with no reports of injuries.

According to data from Marine Traffic, the Dali was en route from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, flying the flag of Singapore. The container ship measures approximately 985 feet (300 meters) in length and 157 feet (48 meters) in width, as indicated on the website.