    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to face arrest in funding case: Report

    In 2014, the case was first filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding. However, the party has denied any wrongdoing following the case.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    In what comes as a recent development, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is likely to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, reports said. According to reports, a four-member team has been formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to the DG FIA for final approval.

    The federal agency had earlier registered a case against the former Pak PM and ten others over accusations of receiving foreign funding and the case was registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle. Imran Khan and ten others allegedly violated the Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account, as per the case.

    In 2014, the case was first filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who alleged serious financial irregularities in the party's funding. However, the party has denied any wrongdoing following the case.

    A scrutiny committee was later formed in 2018 to examine the party's financing which submitted its report in January 2022, after 95 hearings and nearly four years.

    The report claimed that the party's leadership committed gross violations of funding laws by allowing collection of funds without any source and details from foreigners.

    On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by PTI Election The decision of the Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the restricted funding case.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
