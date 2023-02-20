Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts; check details

On February 27, 2002, as many as 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the train was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state. The state government has come in appeal against the commutation of death penalty into life term for 11 convicts.

The Gujarat government on Monday (February 20) told the Supreme Court that it will press for the death penalty to 11 convicts whose sentences in the 2002 Godhra train burning case were commuted to life imprisonment by the state's high court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also fixed the bail pleas of several accused in the case for hearing after three weeks. It asked counsel for both sides to file a consolidated chart giving details such as actual sentences awarded to them and the period spent in jail till now.

Appearing for the Gujarat government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We will be seriously pressing for award of death penalty to the convicts whose death penalties were commuted into life imprisonment (by the Gujarat High Court). This is the rarest of rare cases where 59 people, including women and children, were burnt alive."

"It is consistent everywhere that the bogey was locked from outside. Fifty-nine died, including ladies and children," he added.

On February 27, 2002, as many as 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the train was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state. The state government has come in appeal against the commutation of death penalty into life term for 11 convicts.

It is also said that several accused have filed pleas against the high court upholding their convictions in the case. The top court has granted bail to two convicts in the case so far. Seven other bail pleas are pending adjudication in the matter.

The bench noted that a large number of bail applications have been filed before it in the case and said, "It has been agreed that the AORs (advocate-on records) on behalf of applicants along with advocate Swati Ghildiyal, standing counsel for Gujarat, shall prepare a comprehensive chart with all relevant details. List after three weeks."

On January 30, the Supreme Court sought the Gujarat government's response on the bail pleas of some convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. The court issued notice to the state government on the bail pleas of Abdul Raheman Dhantia alias Kankatto, Abdul Sattar Ibrahim Gaddi Asla and others.

(With inputs from PTI)