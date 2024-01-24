First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

Japan's 'Naked Man' festival is all set to be revived to get glory days as organisers have introduced a groundbreaking and culturally shifting initiative. Women will now be allowed to participate in the 'Naked Man’ which could draw more participants.

Japan's Hadaka Matsuri popularly known as the 'Naked Man' festival is set to witness a major cultural shift. For the first time in its 1,250 years tradition, Hadaka Matsuri will see women participation from the local community. The organizers made the shift allowing women to regain the dwindling popularity of the tradition in the community.

The 'Naked Man' festival is celebrated across Japan during the harvest season. Half-stripped or naked men gather near a shrine to seize one of the two 20cm-long shingi wooden sticks tossed by a priest into the gathering. The one who gets hold of the wooden stick is bestowed with good fortune throughout the year according to the ancient tradition.

However, the festival has seen a drastic decrease throughout the years recently as many in the villages have moved to cities to find better economic opportunities. Hence, to revive the culture and tradition, the festival organizers have broken a 1,250-year norm of not allowing women to take part.

Local women can now take part in the Naked Man festival which suggests a major cultural change. Women are already excited about the festival this year which will take place in February. 40 local women will take part in the historic edition of the Hadaka Matsuri festival this year.

However, there are conditions applied to the participation of women. No women will be allowed to take part like men do - half-stripped. Women will have to wear grass-leaf clothing on themselves. Many girls revealed that they dreamt of participating in the festival but just couldn't in the past because they weren't men.