    Explained: How is Indian Americans' rise in US Politics shaping the identity in the diaspora community?

    Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Kamala Harris are all going to play an important role in the run-up of the US elections later this year. They at most represent the silent rise of the Indian Americans not only in the active political arena but also in other industries as well, especially in the business, and technology front.

    Indian Americans are the most successful (wealth parameter) and popular in the migrant community in the US. The recent rise of the diaspora is supported by the Presidential candidacy of Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy for the upcoming US elections in 2024. 

    Indians are a highly respectable community and the next generations consisting of Indian Americans enjoy great status in the American Society. However, the rise of Indian Americans in the political arena of North America, especially in the US, has been in accordance with the shaping of the identity of the Indian diaspora. Indians feel more confident wearing their ‘true identity’.

    Vivek Ramaswamy has openly accepted his Hindu identity in public rallies and Republican debates. The recent car rally of the Indian diaspora marking the celebration of Pran Prathishta of Ram Mandir has also showcased increased confidence in wearing identity proudly. The political arena in the US if anything has shown the mirror of Indian Americans and the overall diaspora’s rise, influence, and success in the country.

    Indian Americans have marked a quicker journey than other migrant communities in the US. The Jewish community if anything has been on par however, the representation in the political arena is far greater in numbers in favor of the Jewish community. Racism is still a huge issue in the US but the respect of the Indian community is increasing even due to the developments back home.

    Among Indian Americans, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Kamala Harris are the most talked about in the run-up to the general elections later this year. Kamala Harris born to a Tamil-speaking mother hailing from India, uploaded a video of making Masala Dosa in 2020 before the elections. The expectation of these politicians to woo the Indian diaspora is high before the elections which will further help in shaping the Indian identity among Indian Americans as well as the Indian diaspora.

