    Former PM Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail ahead of his return to Pakistan after 4 years; check details

    This return to Pakistan marks the conclusion of Nawaz Sharif's self-imposed exile in the UK, lasting four years. The petition filed in the Islamabad High Court outlines that Nawaz seeks protective bail to enable him to surrender before the court and "submit to due process of justice and avail remedies permissible under the law."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Ahead of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's scheduled return to Pakistan on October 21, his legal team has filed a protective bail petition in the Islamabad High Court to prevent his potential arrest upon arrival. The 73-year-old politician had been convicted in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases and declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicle case, which is still pending before an Islamabad accountability court. Nawaz had previously been on bail in these cases when he left for the UK in 2019 for medical treatment.

    This return to Pakistan marks the conclusion of Nawaz Sharif's self-imposed exile in the UK, lasting four years. The petition filed in the Islamabad High Court outlines that Nawaz seeks protective bail to enable him to surrender before the court and "submit to due process of justice and avail remedies permissible under the law." It further requests the court's intervention to prevent authorities from arresting Nawaz at the airport, allowing him to surrender before the court on his scheduled return.

    The petition emphasizes that health issues and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic delayed Nawaz's return, asserting that any suggestion of deliberate evasion of justice is inconsistent with his exemplary conduct and track record.

    Despite not being in an ideal state of health, Nawaz is returning to Pakistan during a challenging period characterized by economic and other crises, as stated in the petition. It appeals to the court to grant the former prime minister protective bail in the interest of justice.

    The Islamabad High Court is expected to consider the plea within the next two days to facilitate Nawaz's return and his planned rally in Lahore, organized by his PML-N party. Last month, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz's return to lead the party's campaign for the general election, with Nawaz indicating his readiness to face any circumstances upon his return.

    Nawaz Sharif resigned as Pakistan's prime minister in 2017 after being disqualified for life by the Supreme Court for failing to declare a receivable salary. He has been residing in London since 2019, following the Lahore High Court's grant of four-week permission for medical treatment abroad.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
