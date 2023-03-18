Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; check details

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan on March 2, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake had occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad at 2.35 am.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday (March 18) sais that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 213 km east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 06:51:03 IST.

In a tweet, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 06:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.04 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 105 Km, Location: 213km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

It is reportedly said that the earthquake struck at a depth of 105 kilometres at a latitude of 37.04 and a longitude of 72.96.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan on March 2, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake had occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad at 2.35 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS had said in a tweet. The quake had struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.