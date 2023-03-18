Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; check details

    Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan on March 2, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake had occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad at 2.35 am.

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday (March 18) sais that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 213 km east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 06:51:03 IST.

    In a tweet, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 06:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.04 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 105 Km, Location: 213km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

    Also read: 30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport

    It is reportedly said that the earthquake struck at a depth of 105 kilometres at a latitude of 37.04 and a longitude of 72.96.

    Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan on March 2, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake had occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad at 2.35 am.

    Also read: 'Not needed in new India': CM Himanta Sarma opts to shut Madrasas in Assam

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS had said in a tweet. The quake had struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for war crimes, Moscow dumps it

    ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for war crimes, Moscow dumps it

    India mega Africa outreach: Army Chiefs' conclave, field-training exercise next week

    India's mega Africa outreach: Army Chiefs' conclave, field-training exercise next week

    CHAT GPT tells user 20 job roles that Artificial Intelligence can replace

    CHAT GPT 4 tells user 20 job roles that Artificial Intelligence will replace

    China Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin next week in first visit to Russia since invasion of Ukraine AJR

    China's Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin next week in first visit to Russia since invasion of Ukraine

    Meet Neel Moudgal, the Indian American from Michigan who won the prestigious Regeneron STS award

    Meet Neel Moudgal, the Indian American from Michigan who won the prestigious Regeneron STS award (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update - adt

    BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS 2022-23 Mumbai/1st ODI: Calming to those watching from the outside - Hardik Pandya hails KL Rahul-Ravindra Jadeja fine batting-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: 'Calming to those watching from the outside' - Pandya hails Rahul-Jadeja's fine batting

    30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport AJR

    30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport

    Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi in Delhi to celebrate Naatu Naatu's Oscar win met Home Minister Amit Shah RBA

    Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; celebrate Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

    Here are 3 mandatory steps to prevent silent heart attack vma

    Here are 3 mandatory steps to prevent silent heart attack

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon