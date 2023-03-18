30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport

The spokesperson further informed that the Terminal Operations team, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Immigration department were alerted and the passengers were immediately moved to the international arrivals for immigration.

As many as 30 passengers who were travelling from Sri Lankan Airlines UL 173 to Bengaluru on Friday (March 17) were erroneously dropped at the domestic arrivals bus gate of Kempegowda International Airport instead of the international arrivals bus gate, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the passengers entered the domestic baggage claim area instead of the international arrivals bus gate.

Also read: India's mega Africa outreach: Army Chiefs' conclave, field-training exercise next week

"Yesterday 30 passengers who travelled on Sri Lankan Airlines UL 173 were erroneously dropped at the domestic arrivals bus gate of Bengaluru Airport instead of the international arrivals bus gate. These passengers entered the domestic baggage claim area," the BIAL spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further informed that the Terminal Operations team, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Immigration department were alerted and the passengers were immediately moved to the international arrivals for immigration.

The incident is said to have been caused by "human error" and corrective measures are being taken for the same.

Also read: 'Not needed in new India': CM Himanta Sarma opts to shut Madrasas in Assam

"However, the Terminal Operations team along with CISF and Immigration were alerted and the passengers were immediately moved to the international arrivals for immigration," the BIAL spokesperson said.

"Thereafter the passengers proceeded to the international baggage claim area. It was human error that caused this confusion and corrective measures are being taken," it further said.