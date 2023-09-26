Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earth's dire future: Scientists estimate mass extinction of mammals in 250 million years due to climate change

    Computer modeling suggests that almost all land mammals, including humans, may die out in 250 million years due to a triple threat of factors, including a brighter sun, geological changes, and rising carbon dioxide levels.

    Earth dire future: Scientists estimate mass extinction of mammals in 250 million years due to climate change snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    According to computer modeling predicting the very long-term changes in the Earth's continents and climate, nearly all land mammals on the planet could face extinction in 250 million years, the New Scientist reported. Alexander Farnsworth, a paleoclimate scientist at the University of Bristol, led the research and suggested that the Earth might become too hot for any mammals, including humans, to survive due to a combination of factors, including a brighter sun, shifts in continental geography, and rising carbon dioxide levels. This grim outlook was published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday, and Farnsworth referred to it as a "triple whammy that becomes unsurvivable."

    In the distant future, astronomers anticipate that the sun will gradually become brighter, potentially leading to its engulfing of the Earth in about 7.6 billion years. As a result, the Earth's atmosphere will heat up, causing increased water evaporation from both oceans and continents.

    Scientists also predict the formation of a new supercontinent, known as Pangea Ultima, along the equator roughly 250 million years from now. Pangea Ultima's unique topography, which includes extensive flat land far from the ocean, is expected to influence the climate significantly. Moreover, this new supercontinent is likely to be dotted with volcanoes emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, leading to increased carbon dioxide levels.

    Farnsworth and his research team suggest that these factors could spell doom for most land mammals, including humans. The extreme heat on most of Pangea Ultima could render it uninhabitable for mammals, potentially leading to a mass extinction event.

    While Farnsworth acknowledges that mammals might survive somewhat longer than the models predict—perhaps around 200 million years, give or take—this research underscores the challenges posed by long-term climate and geological changes.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How pro-Khalistan elements in Canada lure vulnerable Punjab youth to build separatist network snt

    Explained: How pro-Khalistan elements in Canada lure vulnerable Punjab youth to build separatist network

    Health expert's alarming warning: Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people snt

    Expert's alarming warning! Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people

    WATCH Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate snt

    WATCH: Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate

    India Canada row Lankan Minister Ali Sabry backs New Delhi says Terrorists found safe haven in Canada gcw

    India-Canada row: Lankan Minister backs New Delhi, says 'Terrorists found safe haven in Canada'

    deeply embarrassing Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament gcw

    ‘Deeply embarrassing’: Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament

    Recent Stories

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily vkp

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu

    For biryani lovers-7 popular biryani to enjoy in Kerala RBA EAI

    Biryani lovers-7 popular biryani to enjoy in Kerala

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets vkp

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets

    12-year-old hero in West Bengal prevents train accident with red t-shirt warning AJR

    12-year-old hero in West Bengal prevents train accident with red t-shirt warning

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Bengaluru Braces for Bandh as Section 144 Imposed Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon