Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Republican Primary, huge setback for Nikki Haley

US Presidential Polls 2024: Donald Trump on Tuesday won the Republican primary in New Hampshire, defeating rival Nikki Haley and continuing his march toward locking up the nomination to seek a second White House term in November.

The former president of the US Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican Primary, US news media outlets reported on Tuesday (local time). Following his first-round victory in the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump secured his second victory in the primary. The former president's progress towards a third GOP presidential candidature may quicken as a result.

His team's current goals are to win the GOP presidential nomination by mid-March, finish the primary early, and secure resounding wins in the states where people cast their ballots early.

His rival, former US envoy to the UN and the former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley appeared defiant even in the face of loss. “I want to congratulate Donald Trump. But. this race is far from over,” Haley said. “I have news for all of them: New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not last in the nation,” she further added.

“At one point in this campaign, there were 14 of us running, and we were at 2% in the polls. Well, I’m a fighter. And I’m scrappy. And now we’re the last ones standing next to Donald Trump,” Haley said.

New Hampshire was markedly more Haley-friendly than states she will subsequently face, should she stay in the race, and continuing into February will be a tough sell without a win or at least a narrow loss. Her next must-win stop will be her home state South Carolina.

Trump won a crushing victory in the first Republican contest in Iowa last week, with Haley a distant third.