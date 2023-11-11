Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Designate Israel Army as 'terrorist organisation': Iran to Muslim nations

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on Islamic governments to designate Israel's military a "terrorist organisation", citing its current operations in the Gaza Strip.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 7:11 PM IST

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on Saturday, urged Islamic governments to categorize Israel's military as a "terrorist organisation," citing its ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip. Raisi made these remarks during a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders held in the Saudi capital Riyadh. Additionally, the Iranian President called on nations with existing ties to Israel to sever those connections and emphasised the need for increased support for the Palestinian cause.

    "Islamic governments should designate the army of the occupying and aggressor regime as a terrorist organisation," Raisi told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

    Also read: Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH)

    The emergency gathering of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows the Hamas militants' deadly attacks on October 7. Israeli officials claim that approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, with around 240 taken hostage.

    In response to Israel's retaliatory actions, the subsequent aerial and ground offensive has reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 11,000 people, primarily civilians and a significant number of them children, as per the Hamas-run health ministry.

    During his initial visit to Riyadh since the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March, President Raisi called for nations with connections to Israel to sever them and emphasized the need for increased support for Palestinians.

    Also read: Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of two hostages in Gaza (WATCH)

    He called for "cutting any sort of political or economic relations with the Zionist regime" as important steps to be taken by Islamic countries. Implementing a "trade boycott against the Zionist regime especially in the energy field should be prioritised," he added.

    The Iranian president, a supporter of Hamas terrorist, criticized the United States for supplying financial and military assistance to Israel.

    "Both the war machine of the Zionist regime and its fuel belong to the Americans," he said, adding that "undoubtedly, the US government is the commander and the main accomplice of this crime."

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 7:21 PM IST
