‘Could have another IDF with volunteers': Israeli envoy lauds India’s support amid Hamas attack

The Israeli envoy expressed his gratitude for the support from the Indian people, emphasizing that India-Israel relations are very "deep and emotional". He also lauded PM Modi for being one of the first global leaders to give a 'clear condemnation' of the terror attack.

In expressing gratitude for India's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cooperation, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon symbolically remarked that so many Indians offered to help Israel that they could practically establish another unit of the Israel Defence Force (IDF). He also praised Prime Minister Modi for being one of the first world leaders to issue a 'clear condemnation' of the heinous assault.

Speaking to media about the Indian support, Naor Gilon stated, "For me, it's a source of optimism. It's quite emotional. The kind of support we received from the Prime Minister on the same day, Saturday, when the entire situation was unclear. Among the first leaders to issue a strong denunciation through Twitter. That is something we will never forget."

"This is really significant. Modiji sent another forceful tweet following his conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I received phone calls from Minister... who stated, 'We are with you.' 'There are high officials here, big businessmen here... offering any kind of assistance,'" he continued.

The Israeli envoy further expressed his gratitude for the support from the Indian people, emphasizing that India-Israel relations are very "deep and emotional". "Examine the embassy's social media. It's incredible; I believe I could have another IDF with the volunteers," he added.

In the midst of Israel's bombardment on Gaza in response to Hamas attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contacted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to offer an update on the situation.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the people of India stand strongly with Israel in this moment of difficulty.