Qin Gang was considered to be a close associate of President Xi, and his rapid ascent in the diplomatic sphere was widely attributed to their strong relationship. However, the recent development has led to speculation and curiosity about the circumstances surrounding his removal from office.

China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, has been removed from office as reported by state media on Tuesday, following a month of absence from the public eye. State media outlet Xinhua stated that China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as the new foreign minister during a session held on Tuesday, while simultaneously removing Qin Gang from the post.

The report did not provide a specific reason for Qin's removal, but it mentioned that President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to formalize the decision.

Kremlin's anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures

Qin Gang was considered to be a close associate of President Xi, and his rapid ascent in the diplomatic sphere was widely attributed to their strong relationship. However, the recent development has led to speculation and curiosity about the circumstances surrounding his removal from office.

China's silence over Qin Gang's whereabouts for several weeks fueled speculation about his fate. The last public sighting of Qin was on June 25 when he met with Russia's deputy foreign minister in Beijing. This led to rumors that he might have been removed from office or was under official investigation.

During his absence, Wang Yi, China's top diplomat and head of the ruling Communist Party's foreign policy, took on Qin Gang's responsibilities, outranking him in the government hierarchy.

Israeli parliament passes divisive law weakening Supreme Court

Qin Gang had assumed the role of foreign minister in December the previous year, replacing Wang in that position. The reasons for Qin's removal from office have not been disclosed by the Chinese authorities.