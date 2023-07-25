Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office

    Qin Gang was considered to be a close associate of President Xi, and his rapid ascent in the diplomatic sphere was widely attributed to their strong relationship. However, the recent development has led to speculation and curiosity about the circumstances surrounding his removal from office.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappears from public eye, faces removal from office AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, has been removed from office as reported by state media on Tuesday, following a month of absence from the public eye. State media outlet Xinhua stated that China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as the new foreign minister during a session held on Tuesday, while simultaneously removing Qin Gang from the post.

    The report did not provide a specific reason for Qin's removal, but it mentioned that President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to formalize the decision.

    Kremlin's anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures

    Qin Gang was considered to be a close associate of President Xi, and his rapid ascent in the diplomatic sphere was widely attributed to their strong relationship. However, the recent development has led to speculation and curiosity about the circumstances surrounding his removal from office.

    China's silence over Qin Gang's whereabouts for several weeks fueled speculation about his fate. The last public sighting of Qin was on June 25 when he met with Russia's deputy foreign minister in Beijing. This led to rumors that he might have been removed from office or was under official investigation.

    During his absence, Wang Yi, China's top diplomat and head of the ruling Communist Party's foreign policy, took on Qin Gang's responsibilities, outranking him in the government hierarchy.

    Israeli parliament passes divisive law weakening Supreme Court

    Qin Gang had assumed the role of foreign minister in December the previous year, replacing Wang in that position. The reasons for Qin's removal from office have not been disclosed by the Chinese authorities.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH) snt

    Dramatic rescue: Man smashes window to save baby from scorching hot car in Texas (WATCH)

    Kremlin anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures AJR

    Kremlin's anti-LGBTQ agenda: Russian President Vladimir Putin outlaws gender-affirming procedures

    Israeli parliament passes divisive law weakening Supreme Court gcw

    Israeli parliament passes divisive law weakening Supreme Court

    Remarkable archaeological discovery: Ancient portal to the underworld unearthed in a cave in Israel snt

    Remarkable archaeological discovery: Ancient portal to the underworld unearthed in a cave in Israel

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water anr

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water

    Recent Stories

    Rava Idli to Chicken Curry: 6 tasty foods of Karnataka vma

    Rava Idli to Chicken Curry: 6 tasty foods of Karnataka

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Monalisa BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa’s BOLD dance goes VIRAL on YouTube-WATCH

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups LMA

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    cricket Harmanpreet Kaur's hot-tempered actions spark controversy; former India captain reacts osf

    Harmanpreet Kaur's hot-tempered actions spark controversy; former India captain reacts

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies MSW EAI

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon