    China's Beijing imposes strict COVID regulations amid labour holiday week

    China's Beijing imposes strict COVID regulations amid labour holiday week
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    To prevent the spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases, Beijing has imposed restrictions, banning all restaurant dining, shutting down Universal Studios and directing residents to provide proof of a negative Covid test to enter public venues, following reports. 

    Following reports, the restrictions were set as the city began a five-day vacation on the occasion of International Labour Day in the city, on Saturday.

    At the beginning of the holiday, Beijing tightened the restrictions, after multiple rounds of mass testing, banning dozens of residential communities and suspending schools, the report added. 

    As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, Beijing registered 51 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, local media reports stated.

    As per CNN, many Beijing residents have been hoarding groceries and necessities over the past week as the Shanghai-style blockade threatens to run short.

    Many local governments have directed not to leave their residents unless extreme emergency and also have imposed a long quarantine for people coming from where the highest COVID-19 cases are reported. 

    In Shanghai, meanwhile, officials on Sunday stated that the community infection in the city was effectively controlled, after a strict lockdown of more than a month for almost 25 million residents in their homes, as per reports. 

    On Sunday, Shanghai reported 7,872 local cases, continuing a general downward trend since April 13, officials stated at a news conference, adding that the city registered 38 new deaths, now the total stands at 422 of the total death count. 

    Also read: China downplays first human infection with H3N8 bird flu strain

    Also read: Beijing goes on high alert for Covid; mass testing, lockdowns begin

    Also read: Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
