Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

In an interview with TIME magazine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his close brush with being arrested or killed by Russian forces during the early days of the Russian invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed his intention to invade Ukraine and "denazify" the neighbouring country in the early hours of February 24. The action occurred after weeks of army buildup and training in Belarus and other Ukrainian border regions.

In an exclusive interview with the American news magazine, Zelenskyy stated that the military informed him that teams of Russian strikers had parachuted into the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with the intent of killing or kidnapping him and his family. Andriy Yermak, his chief of staff, verified this, adding, "Before that night, we had only ever seen such things in the movies."

Yermak told the magazine that it was evident after this that the presidential offices were not the safest place to be. He went on to say that American and British soldiers had volunteered to evacuate the President and his crew, but he made headlines across the world by informing them he needed ammo, not a ride. The goal of removing the President was to assist Ukraine in establishing a government in exile, most likely in eastern Poland.

According to the story, a fortified bunker outside Kyiv was ready for the President and was designed to endure a protracted siege, but Zelensky refused to travel there.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, has stated that the battle with Russia has not changed her husband, but has just exposed to the world his will to succeed and that he is a guy on whom you can trust.

She also stated in an interview published Friday in the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita that she had not seen her husband since Russia invaded Ukraine. She also accused Russia of attempting genocide against the Ukrainian people and expressed sorrow for the over 11 million Ukrainians who have been forced to evacuate their homes.

