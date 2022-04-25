Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beijing goes on high alert for Covid; mass testing, lockdowns begin

    Authorities in Beijing, a city of over 20 million people, have ordered mandatory Covid tests in the Chaoyang district and locked down some areas of the national capital. 

    Beijing goes on high alert for Coronavirus; mass testing, lockdowns begin
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 9:48 AM IST

    The Coronavirus situation has turned 'grim' in China with parts of the capital city Beijing witnessing mass testing in the wake of a resurgence in the number of daily Covid cases.

    Authorities in Beijing, a city of over 20 million people, have ordered mandatory Covid tests in the Chaoyang district and locked down some areas of the national capital. 

    Chinese health officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the kind of outbreak that sent Shanghai into lockdown mode for weeks.

    Watch: Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    The harsh lockdowns and mass testing of China's strict zero-Covid policy are taking a massive toll on the people's morale and businesses. According to health officials, preliminary investigations had found that Covid may have been spreading invisibly in Beijing for over a week. 

    Adding to the mounting concerns, almost a quarter of cases being reported in Beijing are in the age group of 60 and above, a majority of whom are yet to be fully vaccinated.

    Meanwhile, panic is settling in among the residents of Beijing. Residents could be seen rushing to stores to stock up on groceries and other essentials as the number of Covid cases rose again.

    Beijing authorities are already clamping down on travel into the national capital. Travellers coming into Beijing have to mandatorily carry a negative Covid test within 48 hours.

    The impact of the Covid knocking on Beijing's doors again was seen in the share market as well. Chinese stocks slumped to the lowest in almost two years as news emerged that Shanghai-style lockdowns could be witnessed in parts of Beijing.

    The Covid situation in Shanghai, despite the lockdown by authorities, continues to remain serious with 2,473 local infections being reported on Sunday. With this, the number of asymptomatic cases in Shanghai went up to 16,983. Authorities in Shanghai also reported 39 Covid fatalities.

    Image: Residents queue up for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests at Songyuli community in Beijing, China. Songyuli community in Beijing's Chaoyang District has been classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19. Photograph: Jiang Qiming/China News Service via Getty Images

    Also Read: One death reported due to mysterious liver disease outbreak, announces WHO

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi congratulates France President Macron, wishes to deepen India-France Strategic Partnership - adt

    PM Modi congratulates France President Macron, wishes to deepen India-France Strategic Partnership

    One death reported due to mysterious liver disease outbreak announces WHO gcw

    One death reported due to mysterious liver disease outbreak, announces WHO

    US college offers pornography class where students teachers to watch porn movies together gcw

    US college offers pornography class where students, teachers to watch porn movies together

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine - adt

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine

    Watch Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    Watch: Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi congratulates France President Macron, wishes to deepen India-France Strategic Partnership - adt

    PM Modi congratulates France President Macron, wishes to deepen India-France Strategic Partnership

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here-dnm

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here

    Prashant Kishor's sleepover at KCR's, second day talks likely to throw up new political equations-dnm

    Prashant Kishor’s sleepover at KCR’s, second day talks likely to throw up new political equations

    Bengaluru school's 'Bible in bag' clause sparks a row; Right-wing groups oppose

    Bengaluru school's 'Bible in bag' clause sparks a row; Right-wing groups oppose

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme - adt

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon