Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China downplays first human infection with H3N8 bird flu strain

    The strain was detected in a four-year-old boy in China's Henan Province on Tuesday. Authorities said that the boy was in close contact with chicken and wild ducks raised at his residence. 

    China downplays first human infection with H3N8 bird flu strain
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    China has reported the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of bird flu. However, the country's health authority downplayed the case stating that the risk of the virus spreading among people was low. 

    The strain was detected in a four-year-old boy in China's Henan Province on Tuesday. Authorities said that the boy was in close contact with chicken and wild ducks raised at his residence. 

    The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, in a statement, said that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a test on April 24 on the boy's specimen. The results came positive for the H3N8 avian influenza virus. The boy is currently self-isolating.

    Henan Province officials have been told to conduct prevention and control through relevant plans, and carry out risk assessments. This even as the official government statement noted that while the H3N8 avian influenza virus was found to be of avian origin, it did not yet have the ability to effectively infect humans.

    No human cases of H3N8 have been reported before April 26, 2022. However, the virus strain has been detected among dogs, horses and birds.

    As a precautionary measure, the National Health Commission has urged people to avoid contact with sick poultry and maintain dietary hygiene.

    Media reports in October had raised concerns over a surge in the number of people infected with bird flu in China in 2021. Experts had then theorised that a previously circulating strain seemed to have changed and become more contagious to people.

    China notified the World Health Organization about 21 cases of human infection with the H5N6 subtype avian influenza in 2021, up from five in 2020. While those numbers were much lower than the hundreds infected with the H7N9 strain in 2017, the infections were severe, leaving many critically ill and at least six dead.

    Also Read: Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar reminds Europe how Afghans were 'thrown under the bus'

    Also Read: India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Also Read: Saudi restaurant shut for preparing samosas in toilets for over 30 years

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports

    Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar gives Europe reminder on Afghanistan

    Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar reminds Europe how Afghans were 'thrown under the bus'

    US pilots perform daring mid air plane swap watch how stunt ends gcw

    US pilots perform daring mid-air plane swap; watch how stunt ends

    Viral video: 8 year old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner gcw

    Viral video: 8-year-old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner

    Saudi restaurant shut for preparing samosas in toilets for over 30 years gcw

    Saudi restaurant shut for preparing samosas in toilets for over 30 years

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Babu Rape Case: Malayalam actress says, "He intoxicated me with alcohol, raped me several times" RBA

    Vijay Babu Rape Case: Malayalam actress says, "He intoxicated me with alcohol, raped me several times"

    Bengaluru 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified-dnm

    Bengaluru: 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said RBA

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said

    LIC IPO offer price, discounts revealed; check how to apply

    LIC IPO offer price, discounts revealed; check how to apply

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon