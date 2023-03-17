Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China's Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin next week in first visit to Russia since invasion of Ukraine

    In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wanted to meet Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing's proposal. "I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia," he said.

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Chinese President Xi Jinping is all set to hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia next week, officials said. The two leaders are likely to discuss deepening a "comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation".

    It is reportedly said that a number of "important bilateral documents" are expected to be signed. Beijing's foreign ministry said the Chinese President will be in Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of President Putin.

    "A number of 'important bilateral documents' are expected to be signed. The objective of the meeting is to deepen bilateral trust," a ministry spokesperson said. 

    Previously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing is considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia - a claim denied by China.

    US media reported on Friday that President Xi will speak virtually with Ukrainian President after his visit to Russia, but this is yet to be confirmed.

