Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opinion: Canberra's wishful thinking

    India is currently unable to meet the demands placed on it by such nations as Australia, who are still engaged in a political game of one-upmanship with China, says Girish Linganna

    Opinion Canberra's wishful thinking
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

    Canberra maintained a stoic stance when Beijing imposed sanctions in 2020 and gradually imposed several trade sanctions on Australia. Sanctions were imposed on a wide range of Australian products, including beef, lamb, lobsters, barley, cotton, timber and wine. The economic sanctions were part of the punishment for Canberra's criticism of Beijing blocking investigations into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on Huawei Technologies.

    But concerns about the economic consequences prompted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to explore alternative trade opportunities on his recent India visit seeking a potential failover option for Australia’s economic ties with China that stood in jeopardy.

    However, drawing a comparison between China and India is inappropriate as they are fundamentally different, except for their population size of over a billion. The United States is prompting its allies, including Australia, to make substantial investments in India as part of the gradual process of breaking away from Chinese investments.

    Australia and other countries consider India, a valuable partner in countering China's economic and military clout. To achieve this goal, they propose to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, which would facilitate a gradual shift of businesses from China to India.

    According to the 2023 Index of Economic Freedom, India is ranked 131st globally and 27th out of 39 economies in the Asia-Pacific (A-Pac) region. The Indian government has set limits on foreign capital in certain sectors of the economy. The government's FDI policy circular states that, in those sectors, foreign ownership beyond the imposed cap is allowed only if the entity is owned or held by resident Indian citizens or Indian companies controlled by resident Indian citizens.

    Additionally, ambiguities in the tax code have led such companies as Cairn Energy, GE Capital and Vodafone to find themselves in the gun sight of the tax authorities, putting a question mark on India’s maturity as an FDI hub.

    Between 2019 and 2021, India's share of global FDI inflows dipped from 3.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent, while China's share rose from 14.5 per cent to 20.3 per cent. In the past few years, some major companies, such as Harley-Davidson, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Metro AG, either downsized their India operations or withdrew from India.

    In terms of economic size, China's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was $17.7 trillion (US) -- significantly higher than India’s $3.2 trillion (US). India's investment in its GDP is only 30 per cent, whereas China invests 50 per cent. Additionally, India's manufacturing sector contributes only 20 per cent to its economy, while China’s manufacturing sector contributes a staggering 30 per cent.

    China's efficient transportation system, comprising domestic roads, airports, seaports and railway lines, along with simplified FDI regulations, makes it an attractive investment destination. Besides, the country’s world-class infrastructure has revolutionized the urban areas of old and new cities.

    India's large cities still have a significant poverty problem despite the country’s rapid economic advancement. Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan commented on the rivalry between India and China, stating that it was too early to assume that India would surpass China, as India's economy, at this juncture, is smaller.

    Regrettably, India is currently unable to meet the demands placed on it by such nations as Australia, who are still engaged in a political game of one-upmanship with China. The objectives of China and India differ significantly. China aims at becoming a tech-oriented economy, surpassing the US in potential. On the other hand, India seeks to establish itself as a market-focussed economy, leveraging its vast population to serve as a production hub of cheap labour to compete with China.

    Current discussions seem to lack the necessary emphasis on the need for comprehensive preparation to address challenges and minimize risks when engaging in business in such an environment. In 2021, India was ranked sixth as Australia's trading partner in terms of goods and services, valued at A$34.4 billion (US $22.9 billion), while it was fourth in terms of the goods and services export market, valued at A$19.3 billion, representing 4.2 per cent of Australia’s total exports.

    Australia’s biggest trading partner is currently China, with a total trade value of A$267 billion, accounting for 32.2 per cent of Australia's overall trade. In 2020-2021, goods and services worth A$178 billion were transported to China. Australia aims to increase its bilateral trade with India to A$100 billion.

    If someone in Canberra thinks India can replace China as a viable option, they are disconnected from reality. Such wishful geopolitical decisions may put the export industries of the country in a risky position. It is essential to consider the ground realities before making such decisions.

    The author is a defence and aerospace analyst and is the Director of ADD Engineering Components (India) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany with manufacturing units in Russia. Views expressed here are personal

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Credit Suisse after Silicon Valley Bank: Decoding the current financial crisis

    Credit Suisse after Silicon Valley Bank: Decoding the current financial crisis

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company AJR

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company

    Chennai Metro Rail phase 2 train would be able to operate without a driver

    Chennai Metro Rail phase 2 trains would be able to operate without a driver

    NFT Trading Soars! Dogetti, Yuga Labs, and Calvaria are Among the Top Promising NFT Players

    NFT Trading Soars! Dogetti, Yuga Labs, and Calvaria are Among the Top Promising NFT Players

    February Wholesale Inflation eases to 3.85 percent compared January's WPI: Centre AJR

    February Wholesale Inflation eases to 3.85 percent compared January's WPI: Centre

    Recent Stories

    Credit Suisse after Silicon Valley Bank: Decoding the current financial crisis

    Credit Suisse after Silicon Valley Bank: Decoding the current financial crisis

    punjab amritsar Mandeep Kaur's facial hair once drove her husband away; now she refuses to shave fully grown beard snt

    Amritsar: Mandeep Kaur's facial hair once drove her husband away; now she refuses to shave fully grown beard

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details - adt

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details

    JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    football ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season snt

    ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon