China's popularity dips to lowest in Japan; bullying and dispute rhetoric at border cloud negative emotions

China's wolf warrior diplomacy and assertive policies towards neighbors have led to negative ratings across the globe. China's popularity in Japan dipped to its lowest in nearly half a century. Japanese view the Chinese leadership as a threat to peace.

A recent survey conducted in Japan over the sentiments of China highlighted a major concern for the leadership in Beijing. China's popularity in Japan has dipped to the lowest point since 1978 as Beijing's Wolf Warrior diplomacy which is otherwise known as diplomatic bullying has been the primary factor behind the sentiments.

China also has territorial disputes with a majority of its neighbors that also includes Japan. The Communist Party of China lays claim to Japan's Senkaku islands and often showcases power by invading the territorial sovereignty of Japan. China's behavior towards Japan regarding the Senkaku islands is a national issue in the Asian powerhouse nation.

Moreover, Japanese people view the constant human rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province as a major cause of concern. Many Japanese in the survey also highlighted the misconduct of Hong Kong people as the reason for their negative views toward Beijing. 86.7 percent in the survey have negative views on China while less than 13 percent have favourable views.

However, the Japanese people have laid a clear distinction between the Communist Party of China and the normal people in China. The negative views are highlighted against the Communist Party of China. Japanese people as revealed in the survey have sympathy for the Chinese people as they see them as victims of the Communist dictatorship.

The private sector of Japan has begun its disinvestment in China following reports of mistreatment of Japanese people at the hands of the Chinese government. A significant number of companies have already shifted their operations away from China. The other reasons behind the collective decision also include rising costs and concerns over intellectual property theft. With Beijing's assertive policy against foreign business establishments, the number of foreign business exoduss could increase further.