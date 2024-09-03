China's Exclusive fishing rights in Pakistan: Subservience or strategic subjugation?

In the remote coastal town of Gwadar, once known for its vibrant fishing community, a disturbing new reality has taken hold. Local fishermen, who for generations have relied on the bounty of the Arabian Sea, now struggle to make ends meet as massive Chinese trawlers dominate the waters. These trawlers, operating under exclusive rights granted by the Pakistani government, have sparked a wave of anger and despair among the local populace. This story of a small fishing community is emblematic of a larger, more troubling dynamic: Pakistan's increasing economic and strategic reliance on China, which some argue is tipping into outright subservience.

Pakistan's decision to grant China exclusive fishing rights in its waters, including in the strategically significant areas around Gwadar and Astola Island, is not just a matter of economic cooperation. It reflects a deepening of ties under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), specifically through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, this relationship comes with significant strings attached, raising concerns about Pakistan's sovereignty, economic independence, and environmental stewardship. This article delves into these concerns, exploring whether Islamabad's policies are a pragmatic alliance or a dangerous slide into strategic subjugation.

Unravelling the Economic and Sovereignty Concerns

The economic ties between China and Pakistan have undoubtedly brought significant infrastructure development, most visibly through CPEC. With China pledging over $65 billion in investments, Pakistan has seen rapid advancements in railways, highways, and energy projects. However, this financial influx has not come without cost. The exclusivity of Chinese access to Pakistan's fishing resources is just one example of how Beijing's investments might be eroding Islamabad's sovereignty.

Critics argue that Pakistan's growing reliance on Chinese capital is leading to a subtle but significant shift in its policy-making autonomy. Historical precedents from other countries, such as Sri Lanka with the Hambantota Port or several African nations where Chinese investments have resulted in debt traps, serve as cautionary tales. In these cases, economic dependence on China has translated into a loss of control over critical national assets, often forcing countries to cede territory or strategic infrastructure to Beijing.

In Pakistan, similar risks are becoming apparent. The exclusive fishing rights granted to Chinese companies allow them to operate with minimal oversight, often to the detriment of local industries. This arrangement not only threatens the livelihoods of Pakistani fishermen but also raises alarms about the long-term implications for Pakistan's control over its maritime resources. The question arises: Is Pakistan gradually losing its ability to make independent decisions in its own interest, becoming instead a vessel for China's strategic ambitions?

What's the Environmental Impact?

The environmental repercussions of granting exclusive fishing rights to Chinese trawlers are profound. The use of illegal wire nets, a common practice among these vessels, has already caused significant damage to Pakistan's marine ecosystem. These nets, which indiscriminately scrape the ocean floor, result in overfishing and the destruction of critical habitats, including coral reefs and seaweed beds. The long-term consequences could be devastating, not just for the local fishing communities but for the broader environmental health of the region.

Astola Island, recognised for its rich biodiversity and protected status, is particularly at risk. The island's waters are home to a variety of marine species, many of which are already threatened by overfishing. The presence of Chinese vessels in these waters exacerbates the situation, leading to further depletion of fish stocks and a disruption of the ecological balance. Experts warn that without stringent environmental regulations and enforcement, Pakistan could see a collapse of its marine ecosystems, with irreversible consequences for both the environment and its economy.

Marine biologists and environmentalists have voiced strong concerns about these practices. They argue that the long-term environmental costs vastly outweigh the short-term economic gains from these fishing agreements. If current trends continue, Pakistan could face a future where its once-abundant marine resources are irreparably damaged, leaving coastal communities destitute and the nation dependent on China economically and for basic food security.

What are the Strategic Risks?

Beyond the immediate economic and environmental concerns, there are significant strategic risks associated with China's growing presence in Pakistan's maritime regions. The Gwadar port, a focal point of the CPEC, is already a symbol of China's deepening influence in South Asia. However, the extension of Chinese control into Pakistan's exclusive economic zones (EEZs) through fishing rights raises the stakes even further.

From a geopolitical perspective, this arrangement could shift the balance of power in the region. China's ability to operate freely in these waters, potentially under the guise of commercial activities, could lead to increased military presence or surveillance. This development is particularly concerning for neighbouring India, which already views CPEC as a violation of its sovereignty due to the corridor passing through disputed territories in Kashmir.

The strategic implications of allowing China such extensive control over Pakistan's maritime resources are significant. It not only compromises Pakistan's sovereignty but also has the potential to destabilise the region. As China solidifies its foothold in South Asia, Pakistan may find itself caught in the crossfire of larger geopolitical rivalries, with limited room to manoeuvre.

Consequences of choices made

Pakistan's decision to grant exclusive fishing rights to China is emblematic of a broader trend: the nation's increasing dependence on its powerful neighbour. While these agreements bring short-term economic benefits, the long-term costs—in terms of sovereignty, economic independence, environmental sustainability, and strategic security—are substantial. If Pakistan continues on this path, it risks becoming little more than a pawn in China's global strategic game.

To mitigate these risks, Pakistan must consider diversifying its economic partnerships, strengthening its environmental regulations, and reclaiming control over its maritime resources. By doing so, Islamabad can ensure that its relationship with Beijing remains one of mutual benefit rather than one of subservience or strategic subjugation. The stakes are high, and the choices Pakistan makes today will shape its future for decades to come. These decisions must be made with a clear understanding of the potential consequences, both positive and negative, and with the sovereignty and welfare of the Pakistani people as the foremost priorities.

(Ruchi Singh is a seasoned journalist specialising in defence, security, foreign affairs, and aerospace. With a distinguished career at leading news channels such as TV Today Network, India News, News24, and Zee News, she has become a trusted voice in the industry. As a producer and analyst, Ruchi delivers incisive and impactful stories that resonate with both audiences and policymakers. Follow her insights on Twitter: @RuchiSinghNews.)

Latest Videos