A Pakistani man's demonstration of his self-driving car went viral after an unexpected turn of events. While boasting about local talent from the passenger seat, the car suddenly veered off course and crashed directly into a parked police van, ending the test abruptly.

A Pakistani man was showcasing his self-driving car when the vehicle appeared to have one very unexpected destination in mind - a parked police van. The man was seen demonstrating what he claimed to be a self-driving system while seated in the passenger seat of a car in a video that is currently doing the rounds on X. He addressed the camera, pointing out that the car was driving itself as there didn't seem to be anyone behind the wheel.

“As you can tell, there's no shortage of talent in Pakistan,” he confidently said. The demonstration seemed to be going well for a little while. The man stayed in the passenger seat as the car proceeded down the road, apparently demonstrating the vehicle's capacity to manoeuvre without a driver. Then things truly took an entirely unexpected turn.

The automobile was headed toward a parked police van when the steering wheel abruptly moved to the side of the road. The car went directly toward the stopped police car rather than changing its direction and moving on down the road.

It then crashed into the police van, bringing the demonstration to an abrupt end.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who shared the video on X, wrote in the caption: "Presenting Pakistan’s answer to the self driving Tesla: The Masla."

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Although Tesla is well-known for its cutting-edge self-driving technology, this vehicle seemed to have a very different concept of autonomous driving, turning itself into the "masla," or issue, when it collided with the police van.

The timing of the incident, which happened immediately after the man's confident remark about Pakistani potential, brought an additional layer of irony to the film and instantly offered social media users much to talk about.

One user speculated what the police officer could have felt after seeing that nobody had been seated behind the wheel. Another adopted a more sympathetic stance, contending that young people attempting to contribute to progress and experimenting with technology shouldn't be made fun of just because a demonstration went awry. Others found the self-driving car's performance ironic; one user joked that even the autonomous car seemed determined to crash with another automobile while honking.