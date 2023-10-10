Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes | WATCH

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Gurpatwant Pannu, the leader of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) terror group operating out of Canada, has issued a stark threat to India, suggesting the possibility of Hamas-style attacks. This alarming development raises concerns about the global reach and potential implications of such threats.

    It is important to note that any threats or acts of terrorism are illegal and condemned by governments worldwide. Authorities and security agencies are actively monitoring such situations to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

    During the G20 Summit, where India raised concerns about the presence of Khalistani extremists in Canada, an alarming incident occurred. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization based in the United States, issued an open death threat directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    This incident unfolded at an event in Canada, coinciding with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure for his home country.

    The threat was made during a referendum organized on September 10 at the Guru Nanak Singh Gurudwara in Surrey, Vancouver, where Pannun was delivering a speech. In his address, he brazenly threatened the "political death" of not only Prime Minister Modi but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar within India.

    Furthermore, it's worth noting that another individual, Nijjar, who held a prominent position in the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and was included in India's list of designated terrorists, faced a tragic fate.

    He was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds in the parking area of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, of which he was the head.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
