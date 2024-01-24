Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Calls for election grow as Israel PM Netanyahu faces resurgence of corruption charges, protestors block street

    The tide is turning against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as protests have begun against him. People blocking the street on Tuesday called for new elections that showcases that the general public is looking to move on from the war phase.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Israeli people are growing frustrated with the Gaza war due to the increasing death toll. Tuesday marked a catastrophic day for the nation as 24 soldiers died fighting against Hamas. This is the highest single-day death toll for the Israeli army since the war began. The Tuesday attack has unfurled protests across the country.

    Calls for election have become stronger after 100 days of the war. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced corruption charges before the October 7 terrorist attack. His chair was almost taken away by the angered public however, the attack by Hamas shifted the attention of the general public. As the war is losing its intensity due to the weakening of the Hamas group, Israeli people are moving their focus inwards.

    Huge protests were launched yesterday calling for new elections as Benjamin Netanyahu is leading a coalition government with only a slight majority in the parliament. The public has also grown frustrated with the war as the Prime Minister has so far failed to get the Israeli Army out of Gaza despite close to 25,000 people getting killed in the Palestinian territory.

    Nadav Eyal, a commentator for the Yediot Ahronot newspaper said, “The Israeli public is rediscovering its political tribalism. It inherently limits the decision-making process when you don't enjoy the public's trust.” The public, despite calling for new elections, gave fractured mandates constantly in the previous election where the formation of government was not possible in Tel Aviv.

    The Israeli people have also not forgotten Benjamin Netanyahu’s Judicial reforms that many believe would undermine the country’s democratic fundamentals. The Prime Minister faced huge backlash last year as citizens, government officials united against the sweeping reforms. Netanyahu is likely to face intensified protests in the coming weeks.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
