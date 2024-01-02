BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane in flames on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport; dramatic videos go viral

In a harrowing incident at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, a Japan Airlines plane reportedly burst into flames on the runway shortly after landing from Chitose (CTS) on Tuesday.

A Japan Airlines plane, reportedly with 300 people aboard, landed amidst a blaze on Tuesday evening at Tokyo's Haneda airport, a distressing scene captured in footage by local broadcasters. The visuals depicted flames emanating from the aircraft's windows and below it, with the runway itself set ablaze. The incident raises concerns about the safety of the passengers and crew on board, prompting urgent responses from emergency teams to contain the fire and ensure the well-being of those involved.

According to initial reports, Japan Airlines flight JL516, an Airbus A350 collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda Airport. The precise details surrounding the cause of the fire remain uncertain. Here's a look at some of the viral videos:

