In Montclair, California, 40,000 pounds of beer valued at $70,000 were stolen from a distribution center. The cargo, primarily Pabst Blue Ribbon, was taken in two separate incidents on August 17, with thieves allegedly using fraudulent documents. Police are investigating the heist as a possible organized cargo-theft operation.

A bizarre beer heist in the US has left around 40,000 pounds of beer missing, prompting Pabst Blue Ribbon to offer a reward for information and the safe return of the stolen cargo. The beer was taken from an Anheuser-Busch distribution centre in Montclair, California, in what authorities are investigating as a possible organised cargo-theft operation.

The stolen shipment reportedly included approximately 1,400 cases of Pabst Blue Ribbon and 200 cases of Old Milwaukee Non Alcoholic beer. The total value of the stolen cargo has been estimated at around $70,000, with the beer weighing approximately 40,000 pounds. The quantity is equivalent to tens of thousands of cans, making the incident one of the more unusual large-scale beer thefts to attract public attention.

Check the viral post here:

According to reports, the thefts occurred on August 17. In the first incident, a shipment worth about $45,000 that was supposed to be delivered to Tucson, Arizona, was collected but never reached its destination. About an hour later, another shipment worth approximately $25,000 was picked up after an alleged subcontracting company used fraudulent documents. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

Pabst responded to the unusual theft with a humorous social media appeal. In an Instagram post, the company wrote: “STOLEN - 40,000lbs of beer.” It later addressed the alleged thieves directly, saying: “We don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way.”

Pabst has offered a reward for the safe return of the entire shipment. According to CBS News, the company said it would pay the cash equivalent of half the value of the beer if everything is safely returned.

Paul Meyers, Pabst's senior director of integrated marketing operations, said the company ultimately wants its truck and cargo back. He explained that someone had allegedly pretended to be the authorised party responsible for collecting the shipment before driving away with the beer.

The Montclair Police Department continues to investigate and has appealed to anyone with information about the missing cargo, vehicles, driver or delivery company to come forward.