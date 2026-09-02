A Staten Island man was struck by lightning while leaving for a dentist appointment. He spent the night in hospital but suffered no burns.

A Staten Island man had a close call with lightning last week during strong storms. Doorbell video captured the dramatic moment as Thomas Fahmy was leaving his home for a dentist appointment.

Fahmy was walking out when lightning struck his foot. He described the sensation as unprecedented: tingling, numbness, pain, and a burning feeling throughout his body.

Man went to church on Sunday to thank God for his survival

He spent the night in hospital but escaped without any burns. Doctors ran multiple tests and found no burn marks on his body.

On Sunday, he attended church to express his gratitude. The following day, he bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

The video of the incident has drawn widespread attention online.

Fahmy's survival has been described as miraculous.