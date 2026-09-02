Dyson has launched the CameraJet, a $499.99 electric toothbrush and flosser. It features a built-in camera and AI to detect gaps between teeth for precision flossing. The device uses a liquid jet to remove plaque and connects via Wi-Fi to the MyDyson app.

Dyson has launched a futuristic electric toothbrush and flosser priced at $499.99, or approximately Rs 47,000, and its unusual built-in camera and AI technology have quickly become a talking point online. Called the Dyson CameraJet, the device is designed to combine brushing and precision flossing using a camera-based system that detects gaps between teeth.

Dyson introduced the product on its official Instagram page, writing: “Introducing the Dyson CameraJet electric toothbrush and flosser. The only toothbrush with a camera to find the gaps and precision-floss, removing plaque while you brush.”

Watch the viral video here:

The toothbrush features a 100,000-pixel macro-lens camera capable of analysing 28 images every second. Dyson says its AI machine-learning mechanism can identify and target interdental gaps, allowing the device to direct mouth rinse precisely where it is needed. The company says its conical jet can release up to 0.15 ml of liquid between teeth to help remove plaque. The device is also Wi-Fi enabled and connects with the MyDyson app.

The camera feature, however, has prompted questions about privacy and whether such technology is really necessary for an everyday bathroom product. Social media users reacted with a mixture of amusement, disbelief and curiosity.

One person jokingly asked, “Can I stream YouTube with it?” Another questioned, “Why??? People don’t know how to brush their teeth, so they need a camera for this?” A dental student said, “I’m a 4-year dental student, graduating next year, and I’d love to test this product out.” Another user joked, “Greaaaaaat now our toothbrushes can also spy on everyone.”

Dyson has addressed the privacy concerns, saying the camera operates only when required for features such as automatic precision flossing or optional live viewing. A white light indicates when it is active. Dyson also says live-view images are streamed directly to the app and “are not stored by Dyson, in the app or uploaded to the cloud.”

The CameraJet marks another ambitious attempt by Dyson to bring advanced technology into everyday personal-care products.