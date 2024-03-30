Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Biden reveals World leaders' concerns about Trump winning 2024 Presidential polls at India's G20 summit

    US President Joe Biden reveals global leaders' concerns over Trump's potential 2024 win at India's G20 Summit, highlighting fears for democracy and urging unity against political violence.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden has made a compelling argument for his re-election, highlighting discussions with world leaders, including those at the G20 summit in India, where many expressed apprehension about the possibility of Donald Trump winning in 2024.

    Biden emphasized that numerous heads of state urged him not to allow Trump's return, citing concerns for their democracies. At a major fundraiser event in New York attended by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Biden underscored the seriousness of the situation, quoting Trump's ominous prediction of a "bloodbath" if he loses again.

    During his address, Biden recounted his interactions with world leaders, where they confidentially urged him to prevent Trump's return to power, citing threats to democracy. He criticized Trump's policies, including walking away from NATO, and highlighted global concerns over the impact of another Trump presidency.

    He said, “Whether it’s the G20 meeting in — in India or whatever the meeting where there are other heads of state, I am not exaggerating when I say — and I say it in front of the press without giving the names — almost every one of the world leaders finds an excuse to get me alone for a moment, put their hand on my arm, and say, “You can’t let him win.”

    The G20 Summit held in India served as a platform for these discussions, showcasing international worries about the potential consequences of a Trump victory in the upcoming elections according to the US President. Biden stressed the importance of unity across political spectrums in denouncing political and physical violence, signaling a critical moment in US history.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 5:51 PM IST
