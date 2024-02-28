Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal knighted by King Charles for telecom excellence, receives highest civilian award

In a prestigious accolade, Bharti Airtel's visionary leader, Sunil Bharti Mittal, has been knighted by King Charles for his remarkable contributions to the field of telecommunications, solidifying his legacy in the industry.

Indian business and head of Bharti Airtel Sunil Mittal was awarded Honorary Knighthood by King Charles III in the United Kingdom. The award is the highest civilian honorary award and Sunil Mittal has now become the first Indian to receive it from King Charles III. The award is not merely limited to UK nationals.

However, UK nationals receiving the Knighthood have the title of Sir or Dame in front of their name. Sunil Mittal took telecommunications to global level through his efforts from Bharti Airtel company. The Indian businessman’s company has a strong presence in Asian as well as African countries.

Sunil Mittal after being named for the highest civilian award in the UK said, “I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration.

I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination.”

Sunil Mittal recently worked as the chief of the B20 India action council on African economic integration during India's G20 Presidency. The 66-year-old is currently presiding as the Commissioner at the International Telecommunication Union/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

The ceremony of the award will be conducted at a later date by the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis. The diplomat in the ceremony will formally recognize the awardee and hand over the Royal insignia to Sunil Mittal.