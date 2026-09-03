Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in New Delhi for a three-day official visit to India. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi to strengthen ties in trade, investment, defence, technology, and connectivity.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in India for a three-day official visit from September 2 to September 4, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology and connectivity.

Announcing his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X, stated that his visit is expected to provide an opportunity to further strengthen the close and multifaceted partnership between India and Belgium. The Belgian PM was welcomed by the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth.

"Welcome to India! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. He was received by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the MEA post read.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

De Wever, who took office in February 2025, is visiting India for the first time as Belgian Prime Minister. His visit also marks the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades. He is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry.

During his visit, De Wever is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on September 3. The two leaders are expected to discuss the entire spectrum of India-Belgium relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Belgian Prime Minister will also deliver a keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Following his engagements in New Delhi, De Wever will travel to Mumbai on September 4, where he is scheduled to engage with stakeholders from sectors including diamonds, ports and logistics.

Building on Recent Momentum

The visit comes amid increased momentum in India-Belgium relations, following the Belgian Economic Mission to India led by Princess Astrid in March 2025, which brought together 338 participants from companies, chambers of commerce, academia and public institutions and resulted in 38 MoUs.

It also follows the inaugural India-Belgium Ministerial-level Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels on July 15, 2026, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot. The new Strategic Dialogue provides an institutional framework for advancing bilateral cooperation and discussing regional and global issues.

Economic and Trade Partnership

India and Belgium share historical ties spanning more than three centuries, with Belgium establishing diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947. Belgium is an important economic partner for India in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 13.01 billion in 2025-26. Diamond trade remains a major component of bilateral commerce, with Antwerp serving as a global diamond hub.

Belgium is also an important source of investment in India, with FDI inflows from Belgium amounting to approximately USD 4.2 billion between April 2000 and December 2025.

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

Beyond trade and investment, the two countries are seeking to expand cooperation in defence and security, technology and innovation, renewable energy, connectivity, ports and maritime cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Science and technology cooperation is another important pillar of the partnership. In March 2023, one of the world's largest liquid mirror telescopes was inaugurated at ARIES in Nainital, built with the involvement of Belgian space company AMOS. In renewable energy and clean technology, Belgian company John Cockerill is building a major electrolyser production facility in Kakinada, with an expected capacity of 2 GW.

Maritime and Defence Cooperation

Belgium's position as a major European maritime and logistics hub also offers opportunities for greater cooperation in ports, shipping and supply chains. An MoU between India's Ministry of Shipping and the Antwerp Port Authority facilitates training for Indian port officials.

Defence cooperation has emerged as a newer dimension of bilateral ties, with Belgium's appointment of a Defence Attaché in New Delhi reflecting the intent to deepen engagement in the sector. The presence of Belgium's Defence and Foreign Trade Minister and representatives of Belgian defence industries during De Wever's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to advance cooperation between the Indian and Belgian defence industrial ecosystems.

The two countries also cooperate on counter-terrorism and security and share a commitment to combating terrorism and extremism. Prime Minister Modi visited Brussels in 2016, shortly after a devastating terrorist attack in Belgium. Belgium also supports India's candidature for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council.

Cultural and Historical Ties

Education and academic ties have continued to expand, with around 1,131 Indian students currently studying in Belgium. Partnerships exist between Indian institutions and Belgian universities, including KU Leuven, Ghent University, the University of Antwerp, Hasselt University and Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

The Indian diaspora, estimated at approximately 35,000 people of Indian origin, is another important bridge between the two countries. Cultural links also remain strong, with Indian culture, including yoga, music and dance, enjoying considerable popularity in Belgium. Statues and busts of Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in Antwerp and Leuven, respectively, further reflect the cultural ties.

The shared legacy of the First World War is another significant dimension of India-Belgium relations. More than 9,000 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in Flanders during the First World War, with the Indian Memorial Pillar at Menin Gate in Ypres honouring their contribution and sacrifice.

De Wever's visit is expected to build on the recent momentum in bilateral engagement and provide an opportunity to advance India-Belgium cooperation while further deepening Belgium's role in strengthening India-EU and India-Europe engagement. (ANI)