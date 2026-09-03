Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards in New Delhi to discuss deepening cooperation in sustainable infrastructure, green mobility, and energy transition, focusing on leveraging technology and innovation.

India, Netherlands Discuss Green Mobility, Sustainable Infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari met Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards in the national capital, where both sides held discussions on deepening India-Netherlands cooperation in sustainable infrastructure, green mobility and energy transition.

According to a post shared by Gadkari on X, the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, focused on leveraging technology and innovation to strengthen bilateral trade and create new avenues for collaboration. “Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, H.E. Ms. Marisa Gerards, called on in New Delhi today. The meeting featured productive discussions on deepening India–Netherlands cooperation in sustainable infrastructure, green mobility and energy transition, with a focus on leveraging technology and innovation to strengthen bilateral trade and create new avenues for collaboration,” the post read.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways also said that the discussions between Gadkari and Gerards focused on cooperation in green mobility, energy transition, technology and innovation. “Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, H.E. Ms. Marisa Gerards, called on Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. Discussions focused on India–Netherlands cooperation in green mobility, energy transition, technology and innovation,” the government's nodal agency for information PIB wrote on X.

Ambassador Gerards Holds Talks on Agriculture, Electoral Cooperation

Earlier on Tuesday, Gerards had paid a courtesy call on Secretary, DA&FW, Atish Chandra, on August 27 at Krishi Bhawan here. According to a post on X by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the discussions centred on strengthening existing cooperation and exploring opportunities for deeper engagement in agriculture and allied sectors. "Strengthening India–Netherlands cooperation in agriculture! Ms. Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands, paid a courtesy call on Shri Atish Chandra, Secretary, DA&FW, on 27 August 2026 at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. The discussions centred on strengthening existing cooperation and opportunities for deeper engagement in agriculture and allied sectors," the post read.

Gerards also met Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, Gyanesh Kumar, as part of efforts to deepen cooperation in the electoral and democratic spheres. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kumar and Gerards reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening democratic cooperation, in line with the vision set out at IICDEM 2026. “Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening democratic cooperation, in line with the vision set out at IICDEM 2026. They also agreed to work closely together to deepen collaboration on election management and the training of election staff,” the Election Commission said in a post on X. (ANI)