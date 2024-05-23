Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australia reports first human case of bird flu, says child was infected in India

    In a health advisory, Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Dr. Clare Looker said, "A case of avian influenza A (H5N1) infection, also known as 'bird flu,' has been reported in Victoria. This is the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza in Australia. The case occurred in a child, who acquired the infection in India and was unwell in March 2024."

    Australia reports first human case of bird flu, says child was infected in India AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    In a recent development, Australia has confirmed its first human case of avian influenza A, with a child diagnosed after contracting the infection in India in March. This development marks the first instance of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a human in Australia and the first detection of the H5N1 strain in a person or animal within the country.

    In a health advisory, Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Dr. Clare Looker said, "A case of avian influenza A (H5N1) infection, also known as 'bird flu,' has been reported in Victoria. This is the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza in Australia. The case occurred in a child, who acquired the infection in India and was unwell in March 2024."

    Cops drive car through hospital ward to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor (WATCH)

    The advisory explained that the virus was identified through enhanced surveillance testing of positive influenza samples to detect novel or concerning flu strains. Despite the child experiencing a severe infection, they have since made a full recovery. Contact tracing has not revealed any further cases connected to this incident.

    Details regarding the child's travel itinerary in India, age, gender, and specific illness-related information were not disclosed.

    Since its identification in China in 1996, bird flu viruses have been circulating among wild and domestic birds. Occasionally, these viruses infect humans in close contact with birds, with a fatality rate exceeding 50%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

    The past two years have seen a notable increase in the frequency and spread of the virus among both birds and mammals. In 2022, 67 countries across five continents experienced H5N1 outbreaks, resulting in the loss of over 131 million domestic poultry due to death or culling.

    Bizarre! THIS company is ready to pay for Rs 1.5 crore per year for your stool; here's why & how you can apply

    In 2023, 14 additional countries, mainly in the Americas, reported outbreaks and mass fatalities in wild birds linked to influenza A (H5N1) clade 2.3.4.4b viruses.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bizarre THIS company is ready to pay for Rs 1.5 crore per year for your stool; here's why & how you can apply gcw

    Bizarre! THIS company is ready to pay for Rs 1.5 crore per year for your stool; here's why & how you can apply

    Bangladesh MP's murder in Kolkata: Body of Anwarul Azim Anar not found, 3 arrests made as mystery deepens gcw

    Bangladesh MP's murder in Kolkata: Body of Anwarul Azim Anar not found, 3 arrests made as mystery deepens

    Osama Bin Lager beer sells out after going viral in UK, forces brewery in Lincolnshire to shut down website snt

    'Osama Bin Lager' beer sells out after going viral in UK, forces brewery in Lincolnshire to shut down website

    UK general election set for July 4, PM Rishi Sunak says 'now is the moment for Britain to choose its future' snt

    UK general election set for July 4, PM Rishi Sunak says 'now is the moment for Britain to choose its future'

    Pakistani asylum seekers kidnap Indian citizen in Turkey, demand ransom; all arrested AJR

    Pakistani asylum seekers kidnap Indian citizen in Turkey, demand ransom; all arrested

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BDA likely to increase flat prices by 10-20% vkp

    Bengaluru: BDA likely to increase flat prices by 10-20%

    Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP vs BJP ensues as Delhi Police defers questioning of Kejriwal's parents (WATCH) snt

    Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP vs BJP ensues as Delhi Police defers questioning of Kejriwal's parents (WATCH)

    Cops drive car through hospital ward to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor (WATCH) AJR

    Cops drive car through hospital ward to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor (WATCH)

    Santorini to Positano: 7 photogenic Summer destinations in the World ATG EAI

    Santorini to Positano: 7 photogenic Summer destinations in the World

    Liquor sales to start in Kerala's IT parks this year; assembly panel okays Pinarayi govt's proposal anr

    Liquor sales to start in Kerala's IT parks this year; assembly panel okays Pinarayi govt's proposal

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon