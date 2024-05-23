Bizarre! THIS company is ready to pay for Rs 1.5 crore per year for your stool; here's why & how you can apply

Human Microbes, a company established by Michael Harrop in 2020, welcomes poop samples from all over the world and invites multiple "donations." It gets even more interesting—by simply shipping samples of your waste to this firm you could make up to 1 crore yearly.

In a promotional YouTube video, "If you're young, athletic, and in exceptional physical and mental health, please apply on our website," a middle-aged blonde woman represents Human Microbes, a company willing to pay you USD 500 (approximately Rs 41,000) for a single stool sample or approximately $180,000 (approximately Rs 1 crore 40 lakh) annually if you have a daily bowel movement.

This video, featured on their website, not only explains how to become a "stool donor" but also highlights how they want our poop and how it can 'save someone's life'. As strange and unusual as it may sound, the Human Microbes team believes that injecting a processed faeces sample from a healthy individual can benefit someone suffering from numerous gastrointestinal disorders and even treat serious mental health difficulties.

Know all about Human Microbes

The company was founded by Michael Harrop in 2020, and they are accepting stool donors majorly from the US and Canada. However, they are also open to accepting stools from all over the world, if you can ship your stool in dry ice to them. “Our focus is on finding a quality stool donor, which we think will be highly effective as a treatment for most people/conditions,” the website says.

Please keep in mind that your samples must first be qualified; if they are, it will shower money on you! Here are the steps:

Fill out the screening form.

Complete stool type and physical health verification.

A conversation on video.

Stool and blood tests are performed. We or the receiver paid for it.

Earn $500 per seat. If you have a gastrointestinal movement every day, it can add up to $180,000 per year.

According to the business, their main goal is to identify the kind of stool donor that will, in our view, be very effective as a therapy for the majority of patients and conditions.

