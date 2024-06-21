Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of betraying Assam amid severe flood crisis

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government, Kharge said, "The people of the state have been squarely betrayed by the ‘double engine’ promise of Modi and Shah to make Assam a 'flood-free state'."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday (June 21) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments, both at the Centre and in Assam, of failing to fulfill their promise to make the state flood-free.

Taking to X, Kharge said, "The flood situation in Assam is grim. Lakhs of people are affected in 15 districts and 36 people have lost their lives, till now. Congress party stands in solidarity with the people of Assam. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We expect the Modi Govt and Assam Govt to provide prompt assistance, relief, and compensation to the affected people."

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government, Kharge said, "The people of the state have been squarely betrayed by the ‘double engine’ promise of Modi and Shah to make Assam a 'flood-free state'."

"In the past 10 years, on every issue, Modi Govt has only indulged in the politics of lies, deceit, and treachery! India suffers due to the BJP," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously addressed a BJP workers' gathering in Assam on October 8, 2022, seeking five years to resolve the flood issue. "BJP promised an Assam free from terrorism, corruption, and floods. The first two have already been achieved, and give us five more years; we will make Assam free from floods," Shah said.

On Wednesday, the flood situation in Assam worsened due to relentless rainfall, leaving at least five more people dead and nearly three lakh displaced. River levels have risen above the danger mark, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more intense showers in the coming days.

IMD data showed that between June 1 and 18, Assam received 323.5mm of rainfall, 28% higher than normal. On Wednesday alone, the state recorded 42.2mm of rain, 211% higher than normal.

