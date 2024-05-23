Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cops drive car through hospital ward to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor (WATCH)

    The 26-second clip showed security officials clearing the path for the SUV, moving stretchers with patients out of the way as the police car speeds ahead, carrying several officers.

    Cops drive car through hospital ward to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, police officials drove a car into the emergency ward of AIIMS Rishikesh on Tuesday to arrest a nursing officer accused of sexually harassing a woman doctor. The video, that is now viral on social media, captured the incident shows the police vehicle navigating through the crowded ward, with rows of patients on either side.

    The 26-second clip showed security officials clearing the path for the SUV, moving stretchers with patients out of the way as the police car speeds ahead, carrying several officers.

    According to Rishikesh police officer Shankar Singh Bisht, the nursing officer, Satish Kumar, allegedly harassed the woman doctor inside an operation theatre and sent her an obscene SMS. Following these allegations, Kumar has been suspended.

    The incident ignited outrage among the hospital's doctors, who launched a strike and staged a protest outside the dean's office, demanding Kumar's dismissal. The doctors also reported the incident to the police.

    Faced with a large number of protesting doctors, the police decided to take the unconventional step of driving into the hospital to arrest Satish Kumar. Another video shows police officers surrounded by the protesting doctors as they escort the accused into the vehicle.

    Chanting slogans, the doctors insisted on Kumar's immediate sacking, arguing that suspension was insufficient given the gravity of his actions. Despite the strike, emergency services at AIIMS Rishikesh remain operational, with doctors continuing their protest since Tuesday.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
