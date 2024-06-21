Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to sue journalist Mubasher Lucman for defamation after accusations of match-fixing surfaced following Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also plans to take strict legal action against baseless allegations.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has decided to take strict action against Pakistani journalist Mubasher Lucman, who accused him of match-fixing following Pakistan's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The right-hander has decided to file a case against the journalist.

Allegations and Backlash

After the Pakistan National Cricket Team's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, Babar Azam faced severe criticism from fans and experts for his leadership and the team's inability to close out winning situations. Among the harshest allegations came from journalist Mubasher Lucman. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Lucman claimed that Babar Azam received expensive gifts, including an Audi E-Tron and apartments in Australia and Dubai, in return for losing matches intentionally.

Lucman alleged that Babar's new car, which he publicly stated was a gift from his brother, was actually a bribe for losing a game against the USA. He further claimed that the Pakistani captain was rewarded with plots in Australia and Dubai for deliberately losing matches.

Legal Action by Babar Azam

These allegations put Babar Azam under intense scrutiny. However, Babar has decided to fight back legally. According to reports by Dawn News, the captain has consulted his lawyers and is set to sue Mubasher Lucman for defamation.

PCB's Stand on the Issue

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also announced its intention to take legal action against individuals making baseless accusations without evidence. A PCB source, quoted by Cricket Pakistan, emphasized the board's zero-tolerance policy towards unfounded allegations of match-fixing.

"We are fully aware of these negative comments. Criticism within the bounds of the game is acceptable, and there is no objection to it. However, baseless allegations like match-fixing cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," said a PCB source. "PCB has no doubts, so why should we conduct an inquiry? Those who made the allegations should provide proof. We have instructed our legal department to issue notices to such individuals and demand evidence. If not provided, we will seek compensation for defamation. A new law in Punjab ensures that a decision will come within six months."

Babar Azam's Performance and Future

Babar Azam's performance as captain has come under scrutiny following Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. The team suffered a significant upset with a loss to the USA and failed to progress to the Super 8 stage after a loss to India. This marked the third time Pakistan did not qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Dependent on Ireland to beat the USA, a washout in that match led to Pakistan's elimination as the USA advanced.

Uncertainty Over Babar Azam's Captaincy

Amid the debacle, questions about Babar Azam's future as captain have emerged. There are calls to appoint a new leader for the team. Although reappointed as skipper before the tournament, Babar's inability to secure victories has fueled speculation about his role. Currently, no official decision has been made regarding his captaincy. Reports suggest that the PCB might leave the decision to Babar himself, and he may be asked to play domestic cricket to scout new talent for the national team.

As the cricketing world watches closely, the future of Babar Azam's leadership remains uncertain, but his determination to clear his name and the PCB's firm stance against unfounded accusations mark significant developments in this unfolding saga.

