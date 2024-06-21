Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened

Scotland suffers a setback as Kieran Tierney is ruled out of Euro 2024 due to a hamstring injury, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain about their team's prospects.

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of EURO 2024 after suffering a hamstring injury during Scotland's match against Hungary. The 27-year-old defender was forced off on the hour mark and has returned to London for assessment by Arsenal.

Scotland have confirmed that defender Kieran Tierney will miss the remainder of the tournament, with the fullback having flown back to London to have his injury assessed. The 27-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury on the hour mark during their 1-1 draw with Hungary, heading down the tunnel on a stretcher and clearly distressed.

Now, the national team have confirmed that he will take no further part in the tournament in Germany.

"He's got an issue with his hamstring and is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal," said assistant manager John Carver. "They'll give you updates as they have it, but he's obviously extremely disappointed. "

