WATCH: French firefighter's daring run while engulfed in flames smashes Guinness World Records

People often avoid fire, but there's one man who decided to challenge that norm by attempting two extraordinary records that involved sprinting while being set ablaze. Meet French firefighter Jonathan Vero, aged 39, who has set the world ablaze with his remarkable achievements recognized by Guinness World Records. Jonathan accomplished the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen, covering an impressive 272.25 meters (893 ft) while engulfed in flames, surpassing the previous record of 204.23 meters (670 ft).

Not only did Jonathan break the long-distance record, but he also shattered the record for the fastest full body burn 100m sprint without oxygen, completing it in a mere 17 seconds, surpassing the previous record by an astonishing 7.58 seconds. These two records were previously held by Antony Britton from the UK.

The video capturing Jonathan's unbelievable and daring attempt to surpass these records was released by Guinness World Records and quickly went viral online.

Watch video here:

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Jonathan Vero expressed, "This performance has a lot of meaning for me, for my job as a firefighter and for the people who trained me and watched me grow."

For Jonathan, achieving these Guinness World Records titles was a cherished childhood dream, and he emphasized how he dedicated himself daily to transform that dream into reality.

However, Jonathan's ambitions don't stop there. He declared, "I've still got a lot to try and a lot of records to go for."

The video of Jonathan's fiery feat has captivated millions of viewers on Twitter and Instagram, sparking an array of thoughtful comments in the section below.

"I do wonder at what point in his life he came up with this idea," commented a user.

"We need a full picture of how his body looks to check the result after the race," wrote another user.