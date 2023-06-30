Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: French firefighter's daring run while engulfed in flames smashes Guinness World Records

    Meet French firefighter Jonathan Vero, aged 39, who has set the world ablaze with his remarkable achievements recognized by Guinness World Records.

    WATCH French firefighter's daring run while engulfed in flames smashes Guinness World Records snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 9:02 PM IST

    People often avoid fire, but there's one man who decided to challenge that norm by attempting two extraordinary records that involved sprinting while being set ablaze. Meet French firefighter Jonathan Vero, aged 39, who has set the world ablaze with his remarkable achievements recognized by Guinness World Records. Jonathan accomplished the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen, covering an impressive 272.25 meters (893 ft) while engulfed in flames, surpassing the previous record of 204.23 meters (670 ft).

    Also read: WATCH: Man continues to eat sandwich calmly as rioters clash with cops in France; video goes viral

    Not only did Jonathan break the long-distance record, but he also shattered the record for the fastest full body burn 100m sprint without oxygen, completing it in a mere 17 seconds, surpassing the previous record by an astonishing 7.58 seconds. These two records were previously held by Antony Britton from the UK.

    The video capturing Jonathan's unbelievable and daring attempt to surpass these records was released by Guinness World Records and quickly went viral online.

    Watch video here:

    Reflecting on his accomplishment, Jonathan Vero expressed, "This performance has a lot of meaning for me, for my job as a firefighter and for the people who trained me and watched me grow."

    For Jonathan, achieving these Guinness World Records titles was a cherished childhood dream, and he emphasized how he dedicated himself daily to transform that dream into reality.

    However, Jonathan's ambitions don't stop there. He declared, "I've still got a lot to try and a lot of records to go for."

    Also read: SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    The video of Jonathan's fiery feat has captivated millions of viewers on Twitter and Instagram, sparking an array of thoughtful comments in the section below.

    "I do wonder at what point in his life he came up with this idea," commented a user.

    "We need a full picture of how his body looks to check the result after the race," wrote another user.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid ongoing war with Russia, World Bank grants $1.5 billion loan to Ukraine for reconstruction aid snt

    Amid ongoing war with Russia, World Bank grants $1.5 billion loan to Ukraine for reconstruction aid

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge snt

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    Scientists detect'ghost particles' spewing from our Milky Way galaxy in landmark discovery AJR

    Scientists detect'ghost particles' spewing from our Milky Way galaxy in landmark discovery

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July; Check out the new prices anr

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July 2023; Check out the new prices

    Does Twitter Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of ketamine to manager depression gcw

    Does Twitter & Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of 'ketamine' to manage depression?

    Recent Stories

    Here aretop 7 food items that can cause acne adc

    Here are top 7 food items that can cause acne

    WATCH Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken snt

    WATCH: Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response snt

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic ADC

    Always tired in the morning? Change your morning diet and experience magic

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon