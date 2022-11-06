At least 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting; check details

According to reports, the shooting happened near a bar in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues. Reports further said that the victims were rushed to hospitals based on the severity of their injuries.

As many as 12 people were on Saturday night shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington area in the United States. The incident was reported in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues.

Several visuals on social media platforms showed police vehicles parked near the Philadelphia bar where the shooting was reported. However, Asianet Newsable could not independently verify the authenticity of these visuals.

While it is not yet clear what led to the shootings, there is no word on the conditions of the victims.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed his anguish over the recent gun violence in Raleigh, North Carolina that left five people dead and two wounded.

In a statement, Biden had said, "Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings."

Condemning the mass shootings in the United States, President Biden said that there is so much gun violence that many killings do not even make the news anymore.

The US needs to impose severe gun controls and severely restrict who can buy or own a weapon. American laws are too loose and too lenient in this regard.