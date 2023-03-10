Argentina's spat with UK over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

The sale of the Tejas jet fighter to Argentina could be a significant boost to bilateral defence links and cooperation between the two countries. However, HAL will need to ensure that all British components are replaced with Indian-made components to secure the deal, says Girish Linganna

Geopolitics plays a crucial role in the development and export of military hardware, and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is no exception. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) sale of the LCA Tejas to Argentina has faced challenges due to the UK's embargo on arms sales to the South American country. This embargo has already frustrated several deals, particularly for aircraft with Baker's pilot ejector seat, and now impacts the potential sale of the Tejas jet fighter.

HAL Seeks Indigenous Replacements

The Falkland Islands dispute is a long-standing issue between Argentina and the United Kingdom. The Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas, have been under British control since 1833, but Argentina has claimed sovereignty over the islands since the early 19th century. The conflict escalated in 1982 when Argentine forces invaded the islands, resulting in the deaths of many military personnel.

Tensions between the two countries have remained high since then, with Argentina continuing to claim sovereignty over the islands while the United Kingdom maintains that the Falkland Islanders have the right to self-determination.

The issue is complicated by international law, which recognizes both the principle of self-determination for all peoples and the territorial integrity of states. Despite ongoing tensions, there have been efforts to resolve the issue through diplomacy, with both nations agreeing to take necessary action to eliminate barriers that hinder the economic growth and sustainable development of the Falkland Islands.

The Tejas is a single-engine, delta-wing, light multirole fighter that is being exported in its Mark 1A variant, featuring a new avionics suite developed by the Defense Bioengineering and ElectroMedical Laboratory (DEBEL), among other upgrades. However, the Tejas also contains British components, including a radome from Cobham Limited and tyres from Scottish brand Dunlop, which will need to be replaced with Indian-made alternatives if the sale is to go through.

One of the most critical components that HAL will need to replace is the Martin-Baker ejection seat, which is a vital safety feature of fighter jets. Martin Baker is a British manufacturer that provides ejection seats for over 90 air forces worldwide, and the LCA Tejas currently uses one of their ejection seats. HAL is currently in talks with NPP Zvezda, a Russian manufacturer of ejection seats, to find an alternative to Martin-Baker's ejection seats.

The sale of the Tejas jet fighter to Argentina could be a significant boost to bilateral defence links and cooperation between the two countries. However, HAL will need to ensure that all British components are replaced with Indian-made components to secure the deal. This will require HAL to call upon various Indian public sector undertakings for innovative indigenous replacements to ensure the finalisation of the order from Argentina.

Argentina is keen on acquiring to equip its air force. The success of HAL's efforts to replace British components will determine the future of this potential deal, and it remains to be seen how influential the UK's embargo on arms sales to Argentina will be in this regard.

While the potential sale of the LCA Tejas to Argentina faces hurdles due to the British arms embargo on the country, there is a possibility that diplomatic efforts between Argentina and the UK regarding the Falklands issue could play a role in easing the way forward. As both nations have demonstrated a willingness to engage in constructive discussions and take necessary actions to eliminate barriers that hinder economic growth and sustainable development, this could create a more favourable environment for the potential sale of the Tejas fighter jet.

While there have been efforts to resolve the issue through diplomacy, tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom remain high. Ultimately, a peaceful resolution to the long-standing Falklands issue could have wider positive implications for bilateral relations between Argentina and the UK, including in the realm of defence cooperation.

Geopolitics and Supply Chains: How Developments in Ukraine Impact LCA Tejas

The impact of geopolitics on the supply chains of various industries has been evident in recent years, with the Russian incursion into Ukraine being a prime example. This conflict has affected global order and supply chains, which were already suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The European wheat bowl is fighting for its sovereignty, and a global recession seems to be setting in. However, the latest impact of this geopolitical turmoil is being felt at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

HAL's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, a single-engine, delta-wing, light multirole fighter, imported an essential component from Ukraine. While the stock of this component could sail HAL through the initial disruption caused by the conflict, the sustained nature of the conflict requires HAL to innovate a solution.

A fighter jet has millions of components, with the engine alone containing over 30,000 components. One of the crucial components for the operation of a fighter jet is a hydraulic pump. Hydraulics refers to a mechanical function that operates through the force of liquid pressure. In aviation, hydraulic mechanisms are used to operate the control panels. The LCA Tejas is equipped with a digital fly-by-wire that signals a hydraulic mechanism at its terminal end to execute a motion when triggered.

Given the importance of hydraulics to the LCA Tejas, the unavailability of the HP-30 hydraulic pump imported from State Enterprise, Ukraine, has caused significant disruption. The HP-30 was used in rotary pumping, servo, pressure compensator, and short sill mechanisms of the LCA Tejas.

In response to this challenge, HAL is working towards indigenizing the replacement for the HP-30 hydraulic pump. Swift innovation and integration of an indigenous component will not only take the percentage of indigenization higher but also bolster the goal of AatmaNirbhar (self-reliance).

The impact of global geopolitics on the development and export of military hardware is evident in the case of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Diplomatic tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom regarding the Falkland Islands and the Russian incursion into Ukraine have impacted the potential sale of the Tejas jet fighter.

The success of HAL's efforts to replace British components and innovate indigenous replacements for Ukrainian imports will determine the future of these potential deals. Despite the challenges, diplomatic efforts between Argentina and the UK regarding the Falklands issue could create a more favourable environment for the potential sale of the Tejas fighter jet.

While geopolitics can be a hindrance, peaceful resolution to conflicts could have wider positive implications for bilateral relations, including in the realm of defence cooperation.