Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thought the earth was going to split...' Fears mount as another powerful earthquake hits Turkey

    The disaster agency said another 6.4 magnitude tremor struck Turkey's southern Hatay province late Monday evening. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 were taken to hospital after quakes, urging people to stay away from damaged buildings. At least six people were injured in Syria, as per reports. 

    Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey: Citizens feared Earth would split open weeks after massive disaster killed thousands - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    Another earthquake struck the Turkish-Syrian border region on Monday, February 20,  just two weeks after a major quake devastated the area, killing over 47,000 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of thousands of homes. The 6.4 magnitude quake on late Monday evening was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

    This comes after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province early on February 6, followed by over 40 aftershocks that buried thousands under the rubble of flattened buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

    PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted identity as selfless nation

    Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas reportedly said he had received reports about people trapped under rubble following the latest earthquake. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed, and more than 200 were injured in the latest earthquake. 

    Residents said more buildings collapsed in Samandag, where the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD reported one person dead, but most of the town had already fled after the initial earthquakes. The streets were lined with mounds of debris and discarded furniture.

    Muna Al Omar said she was sleeping in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the ground began to tremble again. "I thought the earth was going to split beneath my feet," she cried, hugging her 7-year-old son in her arms.

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organisation is ready to provide additional assistance after two new earthquakes struck Turkey on Monday. 

    Guterres tweeted, "My thoughts remain with the people of Turkiye and Syria as they deal with the aftermath of new earthquakes that struck the region this evening. UN teams are assessing the situation, and we stand ready to provide additional assistance."

     

    According to the AFAD, the death toll from the quakes two weeks ago has advanced to 41,156 in Turkey, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed or severely damaged and many people still missing.

    The US State Department said that total US humanitarian assistance o support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria have reached $185 million.

    The United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency said that approximately 356,000 pregnant women urgently requiring health services were among the earthquake survivors. They include 226,000 women in Turkey and 130,000 in Syria, with approximately 38,800 due to birth in the next month. Many are in camps or exposed to freezing temperatures, struggling for food or clean water.

    Also Read: Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in

    Also Read: Turkey-Syria earthquake: BTS members J-Hope-Jimin donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs for children relief work

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted India identity as selfless nation snt

    PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted identity as selfless nation

    Putin thought Ukraine was weak, he was dead wrong Joe Biden as he visits Kyiv ahead of invasion anniversary gcw

    'Putin thought Ukraine was weak but...' Joe Biden during his surprise visit to Kyiv

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to face arrest in funding case: Report AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to face arrest in funding case: Report

    Brazil floods: Over 30 killed, houses swept away; landslides damage roads AJR

    Brazil floods: Over 30 killed, houses swept away; landslides damage roads

    North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid firing range warning gcw

    North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid 'firing range' warning

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets vma

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

    Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera RBA

    Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera

    Is your cholesterol level high? Here are some effective ways to keep in check RBA

    Is your cholesterol level high? Here are some effective ways to keep in check

    Daily Horoscope for February 21 2023 Taurus Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 21, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be careful Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for February 21 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon