user
user icon

China's major ports stall as US tariff hike to 145% shows impact, factories halt production

US tariffs are impacting Chinese ports like Shanghai and Guangdong, with cargo ships to the US dwindling. Factories in key export provinces are halting production as goods pile up due to tariff increases.

China's major ports stall as US tariff hike to 145% shows impact, factories halt production dmn
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 14, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Shanghai [China], April 14 (ANI): Major ports and provinces engaged in foreign trade in China are beginning to show the initial effects of the ongoing tariff conflict between the two biggest economies in the world, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Also Read: China's Exports Surge In March Before Trump Tariffs Clamp Down On Trade

By Thursday, hardly any cargo ships were headed to the US from the once-bustling ports of Shanghai and Guangdong, while export factories in provinces vital to China's export economy have largely come to a standstill, according to sources within the country, as highlighted by RFA.

Local business owners stated that stacks of shipping containers, which did not make it onto ships bound for the US by the April 9 deadline, are now accumulating at the ports of Shanghai and Guangdong, as per RFA reports.

Goods left unattended in warehouses

Inside warehouses, goods that were originally planned for export to the US are left unattended, while factory production has halted in Zhejiang and Guangdong, which are the two provinces contributing the most to China's exports in 2024, the RFA report emphasized.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared he would increase "reciprocal tariffs" on China to 125 per cent, stating that this would take effect immediately. The White House subsequently clarified that the total tariffs on Chinese imports amount to 145%, factoring in a prior 20% tariff placed on Beijing regarding fentanyl trade, as reported by RFA.

The back-and-forth tariff exchange that has occurred between Washington and Beijing over the past two months was instigated when Trump enforced a 10% tariff on China on February 4, pointing to its involvement in the fentanyl trade, a potent opioid contributing to a significant number of deaths in America, according to the RFA report.

Just days prior, Shanghai's Yangshan and Waigaoqiao terminals were bustling with activity as ships hurried to load containers in a frantic attempt to finish shipments and depart before the new tariffs took effect, as noted in the RFA report.

Similar situations are unfolding at the Yantian terminal in Shenzhen, Guangdong, remarked Qian, a businessman from Guangdong who is now in Shanghai and has observed the effects at the port of Shanghai, as highlighted by RFA. (ANI)

Also Read: Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WHO extends travel restrictions on Pakistan over polio concerns dmn

WHO extends travel restrictions on Pakistan over polio concerns

Gamers point to eerie parallels between Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 plot and real-world US-China tensions in 2025 AJR

Gamers point to eerie parallels between Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 plot, real-world US-China tensions in 2025

Teen kill parents to raise funds for 'Trump's assassination and a revolution' ddr

Teen kills parents to raise funds for 'Trump's assassination and a revolution'

"I'm trying": Elon Musk responds to viral 'send Musk to Mars' poster dmn

"I'm trying": Elon Musk responds to viral 'send Musk to Mars' poster

Japanese 'Baba Vanga' with eerily accurate past prophecies predicts mega-Tsunami in July 2025 dmn

Japanese 'Baba Vanga' with eerily accurate past prophecies predicts mega-Tsunami in July 2025

Recent Stories

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Rohit Khemmka's WildGlow Crowned 'The Best Korean Skincare 2025' by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal - K -Beauty Steals the Spotlight!

Rohit Khemmka’s WildGlow Crowned ‘The Best Korean Skincare 2025’ by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal— K-Beauty Ste

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

Virat Kohli's Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral Online HRD

Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet goes viral: How much did RCB star score subject-wise?

Recent Videos

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Video Icon
'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

Video Icon
Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon