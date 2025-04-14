"I'm trying": Elon Musk responds to viral 'send Musk to Mars' poster

Read Full Article

Elon Musk's humorous exchange with Twitter user DogeDesigner over a "SEND MUSK TO MARS" poster recently gained attention online. DogeDesigner, who regularly posts stuff on Elon Musk, poked fun at the poster, saying, "Who exactly are they yelling at to send Musk to Mars? Pretty sure the only guy building a rocket to Mars… is Musk himself." Musk responded with, "I’m trying, I’m trying," playing along with the joke.

Also Read: 'X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media

In a related post, Elon Musk shared a Ghibli photo of him and his son X, who is wearing a T-shit with 'Occupy Mars' writing.

Musk is working towards a significant milestone: sending Tesla's Optimus robots to Mars aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket by the end of 2026. The mission aims to prepare the Martian environment for future human settlers. Musk envisions this uncrewed mission as crucial for making humanity a multiplanetary species, essential for the survival of consciousness.

"Starship will hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year with Optimus explorer robots!," wrote Musk.

Starship spacecraft

The Starship spacecraft is designed for deep-space travel and will deploy Optimus robots to prepare Mars' environment for human settlers. When Twitter user DogeDesigner mentioned that Mars will be called the "New World," Musk responded with a simple "Yes."

The mission faces significant technical hurdles, but if successful, it would cement SpaceX's role in pioneering sustainable human presence on Mars, bringing Musk's vision closer to reality.

Also Read: 'Hands Off!' US roars back: Why millions are flooding streets against Trump-Musk power play (WATCH)

Latest Videos